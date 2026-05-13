Corporate Consolidation, Attacks on Free Press, and Ted Cruz's Comments on Government Workers and Education

This news text discusses the impact of corporate consolidation on newsrooms and the daily attacks on the free press. It highlights concerns about the traditional media model being broken, which led to HuffPost relying on readers' support for survival. It further touches upon the progressive firebrand's response to Ted Cruz's comments about government workers and Ivy League education. The text also contains criticisms about the income gap between employees and CEOs.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the free press concept is being attacked daily. Traditional media models are broken, and that's why HuffPost relies on readers like you for survival.

A progressive firebrand responded to Ted Cruz's comments concerning government employees and Ivy League education while taking shots at the senator's warped perspective of the average American. She defended bartenders, line cooks, and waitresses, suggesting that Ted Cruz views them less than himself. The progressive firebrand also criticized wealthy CEOs for earning billions of dollars and accused them of breaking rules and abusing labor laws, but not being able to earn that much.

She holds a bachelor's degree in international relations and economics and is a favorite target of conservatives, who frequently mock her former occupation for her comments on wealth inequality





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News Politics Huffpost Ted Cruz Government Workers Ivy League Education Income Gap Corporate Consolidation Traditional Media Model Free Press Discourse

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