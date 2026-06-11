A Ontario coroner's jury concluded that Kevin Mamakwa died by suicide in the aging Thunder Bay Jail and issued twenty‑two recommendations calling for the facility's decommissioning, a functional‑capacity model for prisons, expanded mental‑health and addiction services, and a publicly released closure plan within five years of the new correctional centre's opening.

A coroner's jury in Ontario has issued a comprehensive set of recommendations aimed at the province's Ministry of the Solicitor General following the inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa , a 27‑year‑old member of the Kingfisher Lake First Nation who died by suicide while in custody at the century‑old Thunder Bay Jail on 2 June 2020.

The jury, which heard testimony from more than a dozen witnesses over the course of a week, concluded that the facility's chronic problems - severe overcrowding, understaffing, inadequate mental‑health and addiction services, and deteriorating infrastructure - contributed to an environment that was unsafe for vulnerable inmates. They formally determined that the cause of death was self‑inflicted, but underscored that the conditions in the jail created a "death trap" for individuals struggling with mental health issues, a description echoed by Sol Mamakwa, the provincial member of parliament for Kiiwetinoong and uncle of the deceased.

In its final report the jurors delivered twenty‑two specific recommendations, all directed at the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Central among them is a demand for the development and public release of a detailed plan to decommission the Thunder Bay Jail within five years of the opening of the new Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, a modern 462‑bed facility slated to become operational next year.

The jurors urged that the old jail never be repurposed for incarceration again, calling for a clear timeline, transparent funding arrangements, and community consultation throughout the transition. They also recommended that the ministry adopt a functional‑capacity model for correctional institutions, one that evaluates the ability of a facility to provide adequate supervision, mental‑health care, and addiction ent services rather than merely counting the number of inmates housed.

This model would require regular audits of staffing levels, the availability of opioid agonist therapy, suicide‑prevention protocols, and ongoing training for correctional officers in trauma‑informed care and substance‑use disorders. The jury also called for a review of provincial policies relating to opioid use disorder, the expansion of opioid agonist therapy within custody, and the establishment of an independent oversight body to monitor compliance with the new standards.

Family lawyer Meaghan Daniel, who represented the Mamakwa family at the inquest, highlighted the broader pattern of Indigenous men dying in the aging facility, noting that many were young, male, on remand, and suffering from mental‑health or addiction challenges. She argued that the legacy of the jail's design - an outdated, poorly ventilated, and cramped structure - made it impossible to deliver the level of care required for this vulnerable population.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General responded that, as of the latest count, the new correctional centre was operating at 194 beds while the old jail's capacity stood at 134. Officials explained that the decision to keep the historic jail open for at least five years after the new complex is completed is intended to provide flexibility within the provincial correctional system, allowing for the redistribution of inmates as needed.

However, critics contend that this delay prolongs exposure to the very conditions that led to Mamakwa's death and that it undermines the spirit of the jury's recommendations. Indigenous leaders and advocacy groups have renewed their calls for the immediate closure of the Thunder Bay Jail, emphasizing that the facility has become a symbol of systemic neglect for First Nations peoples within the criminal justice system.

They argue that the inquest's findings should be a catalyst for broader reforms, including the implementation of culturally appropriate mental‑health services, alternative sentencing options for low‑risk offenders, and increased investment in community‑based support programs that can reduce reliance on incarceration. As the province moves toward the planned launch of the new correctional centre, the pressure remains on policymakers to translate the jury's recommendations into concrete action, ensuring that the tragic loss of Kevin Mamakwa leads to lasting change rather than another entry in a long list of preventable deaths





CBCTBay / 🏆 42. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thunder Bay Jail Kevin Mamakwa Coroner's Jury Correctional Reform Indigenous Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hudson's Bay Aims to Auction Royal CharterHudson's Bay is set to appear in an Ontario court to push for its royal charter to be auctioned next month, despite the Manitoba Museum being unable to afford it, with the charter being displayed at a welcoming ceremony before being sent to storage.

Read more »

AutoCanada buys collision repair centre in Thunder Bay, Ont.AutoCanada Inc. says it has bought the Mascarin Collision Centre repair business in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Read more »

U.S. dollar eases as inflation data keeps rate hike at bayThe U.S. dollar eased on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation rose to its highest level in three years in May, though the reading was in line with economists’ expectations, marginally reducing the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates this year.

Read more »

Inquest into Kevin Mamakwa's Death at Thunder Bay Jail Focuses on Mental Health, Addiction Services and New Correctional ComplexThe coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa at the Thunder Bay Jail has focused on access to mental health and addiction services at the jail, which was built 100 years ago. The jury also learned about the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex under construction, which was the focus of the final testimony heard on Tuesday. The new Complex is expected to be substantially completed by late November and fully operational by 2027.

Read more »