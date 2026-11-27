A coroner's jury has deemed Jamal Francique's death a homicide and issued 21 recommendations, most aimed at Peel regional police, after hearing evidence about the 28-year-old Black man shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga nearly seven years ago.

A coroner's jury has deemed the death of Jamal Francique after an attempt to arrest him a homicide and issued 21 recommendations, most of them aimed at Peel regional police.

Inquest jurors are required to make a finding on the manner of death, but the homicide designation carries no legal liability. The jurors made their 21 recommendations on Friday after hearing evidence about the death of the 28-year-old Black man. Francique was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont. , nearly seven years ago.

Also read Mother of Jamal Francique tells inquest anti-Black racism played role in son's death

Peel Police Anti-Black Racism Recommendations

The inquest heard from multiple witnesses, including officers who were at the scene. Francique's mother also testified and told the jury she believes anti-Black racism played a role in her son's death. The jurors' recommendations include reviewing and updating Peel police procedures on arrests based on anonymous tips. They also include considering the role of racial bias when it comes to use of force and approaching suspects.

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The jury heard police secretly surveilled Francique for days after receiving a tip that he was trafficking drugs and had a gun. Officers did not find anything to corroborate those allegations but decided to instead arrest him on Jan. 7, 2020, for an alleged breach of his bail conditions as he left a townhouse complex. Jurors heard that Francique was shot by one of the police officers as he attempted to drive away.

That officer told the inquest that he acted out of fight-or-flight instinct when he saw the car accelerate toward him. Inquest counsel and most of the parties presented a total of 40 proposed recommendations to the jury on Thursday, but the jury was not required to adopt them. The jury ultimately issued 21 recommendations of its own. Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing in Francique's death about a year after the shooting.

Coroner Jury Preventing Similar Deaths

Coroner's inquests do not assign legal responsibility, though jurors may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths. A photo accompanying coverage shows Jamal Francique in an undated handout image. The image is credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS and a handout, with a mandatory credit to Ann-Marie White. The story was published on November 27, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.