A coroner inquest into the death of Chase De Balinhard reveals his CO2 revolver was exempt from federal licensing and safe-storage laws, highlighting gaps in Canadian firearms policy.

Firearms experts testified at a coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the realistic-looking pellet revolver carried by fifteen-year-old Chase De Balinhard was legally exempt from federal licensing, registration, and specific safe-storage requirements. The teenager was fatally shot by Surrey police on February 9, 2025, after officers confronted him in a wooded area near Clayton Heights Secondary School. This revelation has sparked intense scrutiny regarding the regulatory framework surrounding low-velocity firearms and their accessibility to minors in Canada.

While firearms are regulated under federal legislation, individual provinces and municipalities retain the authority to impose additional restrictions. British Columbia passed the Firearm Violence Prevention Act in 2021, yet the key provisions governing low-velocity firearms did not come into effect until last month. This legislative delay occurred more than a year and a half after the death of Chase De Balinhard, leaving a significant regulatory gap at the time of the incident. The newly implemented changes now include strict prohibitions on sales to minors and enhanced requirements for the transport and storage of such weapons by young people.

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Regulatory Status Of The Crosman Revolver

Peter Pau, a senior firearms technician with the Canadian Firearms Program, clarified the legal status of the Crosman .22-calibre CO2 revolver during his testimony. Pau explained that the device falls into a specific category described as a deemed non-firearm for certain purposes under federal legislation. He emphasized that this terminology does not imply the device is harmless, nor does it mean it is never legally considered a firearm under other provisions of the Criminal Code. The revolver remains subject to certain criminal laws, but it is exempt from the federal licensing, registration, and storage regimes that govern prohibited, restricted, and non-restricted firearms.

Jennifer MacDonald, a program delivery manager with the Canadian Firearms Registry, confirmed that the weapon in question did not require a federal firearms licence for acquisition or possession. Furthermore, there was no legal mandate for the device to be registered with any federal authority. MacDonald and Pau both noted that federal legislation did not require the pellet revolver to feature a brightly coloured tip or any other distinctive marking to differentiate it from a conventional firearm. Pau testified that the Crosman pellet revolver closely resembled a large Smith & Wesson handgun, contributing to its realistic appearance and potential for misidentification by law enforcement.

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Circumstances Of Access And The 911 Call

The manner in which Chase De Balinhard obtained the weapon has been a central focus of the inquest. Chase's mother, Crystal De Balinhard, testified that the air revolver was inherited by her husband, Rick De Balinhard, from his father, a former RCMP officer. She recalled that Rick and Chase had used the pellet gun for shooting while camping, but insisted that her son showed little interest in the weapon. Crystal stated that the gun was normally kept in a locked drawer in her husband's office, with the key stored separately in a safe, maintaining that it was not routinely accessible to Chase.

However, a recording of Chase's final 911 call, played earlier in the proceedings, provided a conflicting account of how he accessed the revolver. When the emergency operator asked if the weapon had been kept in a gun safe, Chase replied that it was in his father's drawer, which his father locked all the time. Chase explicitly told the operator that he already knew which key to use. Shortly after the call, Chase was seen in a wooded area near Clayton Heights Secondary School, stating he was considering taking his own life. Responding officers were informed by dispatch that Chase was autistic and had ADHD, prompting a cautious approach to the confrontation.

IIO Findings And Police Conduct

Police followed Chase De Balinhard for approximately twenty-two minutes as he moved from the school grounds into residential areas. The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) later concluded that the officers reasonably believed he was carrying a real firearm and posed a significant threat to himself, the police, and members of the public. The IIO investigation documented several occasions where Chase pointed the revolver toward the responding officers, escalating the perceived danger during the standoff. These actions contributed to the officers' decision to discharge their firearms, resulting in one bullet fatally striking the teenager.

In December 2025, the IIO released its final determination that the officers' use of lethal force was legally justified. The investigation found no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer had committed a criminal offence during the incident. It is important to note that the coroner's inquest serves as a separate fact-finding process and does not have the authority to determine criminal or civil liability. The inquest focuses on establishing the facts surrounding the death and making recommendations to prevent similar incidents, rather than assigning blame or legal fault to the individuals involved.

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Future Implications And Policy Changes

The testimony regarding the regulatory status of the Crosman revolver highlights significant gaps in the current legal framework. Although British Columbia has introduced new restrictions on low-velocity firearms, these measures were not in place at the time of Chase De Balinhard's death. The changes include new requirements governing how young people transport, carry, and store these weapons, as well as restrictions on sales to minors. CTV News independently reviewed the legislation and sought clarification from provincial and federal authorities about how these new rules apply to pellet guns like the one involved in this case.

The case has ignited a broader debate about the need for consistent and effective regulation of imitation firearms. Experts argue that the realistic appearance of weapons like the Crosman revolver creates dangerous ambiguities for law enforcement and the public. The exemption from federal licensing and registration means that these devices can be acquired without background checks or safety training. As the inquest continues, the findings will likely influence ongoing discussions about firearms safety, mental health support for autistic youth, and the balance between individual rights and public safety in British Columbia and across Canada.