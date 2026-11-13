Coroner Inquest Reveals 911 Call Details in Chase De Balinhard Shooting

The coroner inquest into the death of autistic teenager Chase De Balinhard reveals critical 911 call details, police training gaps, and communication failures during the fatal encounter in Surrey, B.C.

The public has gained unprecedented access to the final 911 call made by Chase De Balinhard, a 15-year-old autistic teenager who was fatally shot by police in Surrey, British Columbia, on Feb. 9, 2025. Approximately 19 minutes of the recording, along with police radio communications, were played during a coroner's inquest to examine the precise circumstances surrounding his death. CTV News published the complete audio to ensure audiences could hear the full context of the exchanges, as directed by the coroner, providing a revealing account of the interactions between the teenager, emergency responders, and law enforcement.

Teenager Calls 911 From Wooded Area

Chase De Balinhard initiated the emergency call from a wooded area behind Clayton Heights Secondary School, informing the operator that he was considering ending his life. For much of the approximately 19-minute recording, the teenager spoke calmly and politely, often apologizing when he struggled to answer questions. He described experiencing depression for approximately two years and feeling increasingly isolated from his peers. "Honestly, I don't have any friends anymore. They just ignore me now," he told the operator.

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The teenager discussed his mental-health treatment, explaining that he attended therapy but sometimes felt his concerns were not being taken seriously. He told the operator he had taken what he described as a revolver from his father's office, noting that the weapon was normally kept in a locked drawer but that he knew which key opened it. Chase initially described holding the weapon but later clarified that he had placed it beside him, within arm's reach, and admitted he was unsure whether it was loaded.

Police later determined that the weapon was a realistic-looking .22-calibre CO2 pellet pistol containing six pellets and a full CO2 cartridge, not a lethal firearm. This distinction became a focal point in understanding the threat assessment made by responding officers and dispatchers during the critical minutes leading up to the fatal encounter.

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Training Gaps in Crisis Communication

A central issue explored during the inquest was how the emergency call-taker, Michael Peteers of the Surrey Police Service, communicated with Chase De Balinhard after learning the caller was autistic. Peteers testified that his initial training included approximately one hour specifically devoted to mental-health crisis calls. He explicitly stated that he had received no autism-specific training during his tenure.

Under questioning from J.A. Pankiw-Petty, the lawyer representing Chase's family, Peteers acknowledged that he had not been trained in how compound questions, ambiguous language, or unfamiliar terminology might affect some autistic callers. The recording captures several instances in which Chase asked for clarification or struggled to understand what was being asked, highlighting potential gaps in standard emergency response protocols for neurodivergent individuals.

At one point, Peteers asked about Chase's ethnicity, a question the teenager apologized for not being able to answer, stating he did not know the meaning of the word. The operator then explained the question using more familiar terms, demonstrating an attempt to clarify communication. However, later exchanges revealed more complex misunderstandings that had significant implications for the subsequent police response.

Critical Exchange and Police Dispatch

One exchange, near the end of the call, attracted particular attention during the inquest regarding the escalation of the situation. Peteers asked Chase De Balinhard how he felt about police, including whether he was afraid of them or respected them. "To be honest, I really don't trust any cop pretty much," Chase replied. The call-taker followed up by asking whether that distrust extended to wanting to harm police, or whether Chase simply did not trust them. "Both," the teenager answered.

Peteers testified that he took the response seriously and entered the information into the police dispatch system, signaling a potential threat to officers. The family's lawyer questioned whether Chase understood the compound question as intended, noting the ambiguity of phrasing for an autistic caller. The testimony did not establish that Chase misunderstood it, but it raised questions about the clarity of the information transmitted to responding units.

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Peteers told the inquest he had tried to keep Chase calm and engaged throughout the call. He also expressed support for additional practical autism-specific training for emergency call-takers, acknowledging the need for better preparedness in handling neurodivergent individuals in crisis. The call ended shortly after an officer approached Chase near the school, marking the transition from verbal negotiation to physical confrontation.

Police Response and Dispatch Details

Separate police radio communications, also played during the inquest, document the emergency response as officers searched for Chase De Balinhard and attempted to contain the situation. The recordings show that officers were informed Chase was suicidal, carrying what he described as a revolver, and located near a school. They were also repeatedly advised of his developmental disability, autism, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, providing context for his behavior.

Those details were communicated in part through Car 67, a specialized mental-health response team pairing a police officer with a psychiatric nurse. This unit is designed to provide de-escalation expertise in crises involving mental health issues. At one point, a dispatcher advised responding officers that Chase had put the gun down beside him, although it remained within arm's reach, attempting to reduce the perceived immediate threat level for approaching units.

The inquest continues to examine the convergence of communication barriers, training limitations, and tactical decisions that led to the tragic outcome. The release of the full recordings aims to inform future policy changes regarding crisis intervention strategies for autistic youth, ensuring that emergency services are better equipped to handle similar situations with greater sensitivity and clarity. The public scrutiny of this case highlights the urgent need for systemic improvements in how mental health crises are managed by law enforcement agencies.