Coroner's Inquest Opens Into 2020 Police Shooting Death of Jamal Francique

A coroner's inquest began today into the death of Jamal Francique, a 28-year-old Black man shot by Peel police in Mississauga in January 2020. The 11-day proceedings will hear from nine witnesses and may produce recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

A coroner's inquest began today into the death of Jamal Francique, a 28-year-old Black man shot by police west of Toronto during an arrest attempt in January 2020.

The proceedings are expected to last 11 days and will hear testimony from nine witnesses. Francique died in hospital on Jan. 9, 2020, two days after officers shot him multiple times, including once in the head, in Mississauga, Ont. His death was one of several cases that brought scrutiny to how police interact with racialized people. According to Ontario's police watchdog, Peel Regional Police officers confronted Francique while he was in a car on Jan. 7, 2020.

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There was an interaction as officers moved to arrest him, and one officer opened fire. His family later said Francique was unarmed and living with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The inquest will review evidence to understand the sequence of events and determine whether procedural changes are necessary to enhance safety for officers and civilians during high-risk arrests. Jurors in coroner's inquests do not assign blame or legal liability, but they may make recommendations meant to help prevent similar deaths.

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Watchdog Clears Officers of Wrongdoing

About a year after the shooting, Ontario's police watchdog cleared the Peel officers of wrongdoing. The Special Investigations Unit said the officer who fired reported fearing for his life when Francique drove at him. SIU director Joseph Martino said in a report there were no reasonable grounds to lay charges, but also said there were legitimate questions about the officer's conduct, such as the decision to place himself in the vicinity of a fleeing driver.

The SIU said police were investigating Francique for allegedly dealing drugs and possessing a firearm at the time, but could not confirm those allegations. They therefore decided to arrest him for allegedly breaching bail conditions. The agency said plainclothes officers in unmarked cars waited for Francique to get into his car outside his home.

Once he started driving around 5:45 p.m., an officer was late blocking him in the driveway, and a second unmarked car came up behind to try to hem him in. Other officers got out of their cars and rushed to the area, pointing their guns at Francique, who then sped up toward a grassy area, according to the agency.

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Sequence of Shooting Events Detailed

He struck a car while an officer jumped out of the way, then another officer on foot fired his gun four times as Francique drove toward him. Francique's car stopped after hitting a home. The SIU said officers did not approach the car until tactical officers arrived more than two hours later because they feared he might have a gun. One was later found in Francique's satchel.

Francique's family disputed the watchdog's findings, and their lawyer said the report had several deficiencies and demonstrated that the SIU had failed to serve the province's diverse communities. In June 2022, the family filed a negligence lawsuit against police, paramedics, the SIU and others over his death. On Aug. 23, 2020, family and friends of Francique and D'Andre Campbell, another Black man shot dead by Peel police, gathered in Brampton, Ont. , for a rally and barbecue.

Family Seeks Answers at Vigil

Francique's father, Derek Francique, said the family wanted answers. Kayla Francique, Lashana Francique, Anne Marie White, Latvia Francique and Richelle Reid are among the family members who have advocated for accountability. Family and friends of the 28-year-old man also gathered in Mississauga on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to honour him at a vigil two years after his death. A coroner's inquest was announced on Oct. 23, 2026, and is set to begin today, Nov. 12, 2026.

The inquest represents a continued search for answers by Francique's family, who have sought accountability since his death. The proceedings will examine the facts of the case and consider whether any changes are needed to policing practices.