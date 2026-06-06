Cornwall Clinch Promotion with Dominant Division Two Final Victory Over Durham

In a high-scoring County Championship Division Two final, Cornwall defeated Durham to secure promotion to the top flight for 2027. The Duchy outscored their opponents eight tries to five, with Michaella Roberts producing a stellar performance featuring two tries, including a stunning solo run. Despite a late Durham resurgence, Cornwall's early advantage and clinical finishing proved decisive, highlighted by Abby Masquelier's two tries and a resilient defensive stand in the closing stages.

The Duchy produced a dominant performance in the County Championship Division Two final, outscoring Durham by eight tries to five to secure promotion to the top flight for 2027.

Early dominance saw Cornwall take control after a tense start, with Durham initially leading through a Catherine Barrett try. However, Cornwall's relentless pressure and attacking flair turned the contest in their favour, spearheaded by the outstanding Michaella Roberts, who scored two tries, including a breathtaking solo effort from deep within her own half. Despite a resilient Durham fightback, including efforts from Holly Mountain, Daisy Graham, and Maggie Graham that narrowed the deficit late on, Cornwall held firm.

Abby Masquelier's brace, along with tries from Hannah Mills, Kim Upcott, and Jessie Humber, ensured the Duchy secured a decisive victory. A late sin-bin for Durham's Molly Dutchburn gave Cornwall a numerical advantage, which they exploited to extend their lead. Although Roberts received a yellow card, allowing Durham to score twice in quick succession, Cornwall's defense stood strong in the final minutes.

Faith Rowe's try under the posts and a late consolation from Masquelier sealed the win, capping a memorable day for the Cornish side





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cornwall Rugby Durham Rugby County Championship Division Two Final Promotion Rugby Union Michaella Roberts Abby Masquelier Jess Clabby Tries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Criminal tourism’: Suspects entering Canada to commit high-profit crimes in Durham, police sayDurham police say they’ve uncovered a network of what they’re describing as criminal tourists who have entered Canada legally to commit crime for financial gain.

Read more »

‘Criminal tourism’: Suspects entering Canada to commit high-profit crimes in Durham Region, police sayPolice in Durham Region, Ont., say they’ve uncovered a network of what they’re describing as criminal tourists who enter Canada legally to commit crime for financial gain.

Read more »

Durham police link 200 incidents, $2.6 million in losses to 'criminal tourism' networkDurham Regional Police announced that a coordinated investigation, Project Jetsetter, has linked over 200 incidents and $2.6 million in financial losses to 'criminal tourism,' where suspects legally visit Canada to commit profit-driven crimes before leaving. The investigation led to 46 arrests and nearly 1,500 charges across the Durham Region and Greater Toronto Area. Crimes include large-scale retail theft, vehicle-purchasing scams, financing fraud, insurance fraud through staged collisions, and jewelry distraction thefts targeting vulnerable individuals like seniors.

Read more »

Police say criminal tourism is costing Durham residents, businesses millionsDurham police are sharing the results of multiple major investigations into organized criminal activity in Durham Region and across the GTA. Project Jetsette

Read more »