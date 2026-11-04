Attorney General Letitia James hires former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead Cornell rape investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has appointed former Manhattan federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead the reopened criminal investigation into gang rape allegations at Cornell University. Kelly, a Cornell alumna, oversaw high-profile sex crimes cases against Sean Combs and Peter Nygard.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that Jacqueline Kelly, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor and Cornell alumna, will serve as outside counsel to lead the reopened criminal investigation into gang rape allegations at Cornell University.

The announcement came a day after James won election to a third term as attorney general. Kelly, now a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, oversaw high-profile sex crimes cases against music mogul Sean Diddy Combs and fashion executive Peter Nygard during her nearly decade-long tenure at the Manhattan U.S. Attorneys Office.

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She led the civil rights unit in the offices criminal division, supervising investigations and prosecutions of civil rights offenses, voting rights violations, sex crimes and hate crimes. Kelly and a team of lawyers and investigators from her firm and the attorney generals office will gather evidence, interview witnesses, review investigative records and reports, and analyze the facts and applicable law. They will report directly to James, who was appointed last month by Gov.

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Kelly To Lead Cornell Investigation

Kathy Hochul as a special prosecutor overseeing the Cornell probe. Jacqueline Kelly is a seasoned prosecutor who has overseen numerous cases from investigation through trial, James said in a statement. With her criminal legal expertise, commitment to public service, and judicial experience, I am confident that she will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation. Kelly added, All New Yorkers deserve a fair and thorough inquiry into the facts of this case.

I look forward to lending my years of experience as a federal prosecutor to the Office of the Attorney General as we examine all available evidence. The investigation was spurred by a former students allegations in a September lawsuit that several men raped her at a fraternity party in October 2024.

The former Cornell student, identified in court papers as Jane Doe, alleged that some of the men pressured her into using ketamine and marijuana, and that she drank alcohol that left her too intoxicated to consent. A few weeks later, she said, she made reports to campus police and the universitys Title IX office.

Special Prosecutor Appointed By Hochul

Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor on Oct. 1, saying she had lost faith in Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who declined to bring charges in 2024. Van Houten said he would restart the investigation following the lawsuit, but a lawyer for the accuser said the district attorney was preparing to bring the matter to a grand jury within two weeks. James has said her investigation will take months.

Separately, two men named as defendants in the lawsuit want the attorney general removed from the investigation. They argue James is biased because of a social media post she made before her appointment that expressed support for the accuser. A judge has yet to rule on that request. The case has roiled the Ivy League institution, raising questions about how universities, police departments and local prosecutors respond to campus sexual assaults.

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Last month, Cornell hired former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to review how the school investigates sexual assault and sexual harassment, how the disciplinary process works, the campus police response and more. As a federal prosecutor, Kelly also supervised the prosecutions of former Manhattan neurologist Ricardo Cruciani, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial on federal charges after his conviction in state court for molesting patients.

She oversaw the case of Bronx music teacher Jesus Concepcion, who was sentenced in 2024 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing five students. Kelly also took on the mafia, prosecuting a dozen members of the Lucchese crime family. At Boies Schiller Flexner, Kelly focuses on regulatory and criminal investigations and represents victims of sexual assault and other crimes.

Boies Schiller Flexner Background

The firm, co-founded by lawyer David Boies, is known for representing victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein, as well as corporate clients including Amazon and the defunct health technology company Theranos. James, whose office is geared toward civil litigation and consumer protection, has turned to outside counsel in the past to assist in investigations.

In 2021, she appointed two outside lawyers, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark, to conduct a non-criminal investigation into sexual harassment allegations against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leading to his resignation. Cuomo denied the findings in their report. Kelly will remain at Boies Schiller Flexner while she conducts the Cornell investigation.

She graduated from Columbia Law School and left the U.S. Attorneys Office last year to join the firm. James made the announcement a day after winning election to a third term as attorney general.