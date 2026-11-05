Four Cornell Lawsuit Defendants Join Petition to Remove NY Attorney General from Gang Rape Investigation

Four men named in a former Cornell student's lawsuit are joining a co-defendant's effort to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from leading a reopened criminal investigation into gang rape allegations, citing her social media posts supporting the accuser.

Four men named in a former Cornell University student's lawsuit are joining a co-defendant's effort to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from leading a reopened criminal investigation into the woman's gang rape allegations, according to court filings on Thursday.

The co-defendant's lawyers said the men agreed to be added to a court petition that seeks James' removal from the case because of social media posts she made prior to her involvement in which she condemned the alleged assault and expressed support for the accuser. The development comes a day after James appointed Jacqueline Kelly, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw sex crimes cases against music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, as outside counsel for the investigation.

Also read Cornell sexual assault investigation to be led by former prosecutor in Sean (Diddy) Combs cases

Outside Counsel Appointed To Lead Investigation

Kelly and a team of lawyers and investigators will be responsible for evidence gathering, witness interviews and other investigative steps. They will report to James. A judge heard arguments last week on one of the accused men's request to remove James but said he wouldn't rule without knowing if the six other lawsuit defendants backed the effort. He gave the man's lawyers until Thursday to try to get them to join.

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The judge's hesitation to rule independently highlights the complexity of managing multiple defendants with potentially divergent legal interests. Lawyers for one of the four men agreeing to join had separately filed court papers seeking to have James removed. Two other men named as defendants in the lawsuit didn't have lawyers who could speak for them and did not provide a response, court filings said. Not all of the men named in the lawsuit were accused of rape.

A former Cornell student identified in court papers as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in September alleging that several men raped her at a fraternity party in 2024. The woman said some of the men pressured her into using ketamine and marijuana and that she drank alcohol that left her too intoxicated to consent. James, a Democrat, posted about the case on X and Facebook on Sept. 28, linking to a news article about the lawsuit.

Defense Cites Social Media Posts As Bias

She wrote, I'm holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you're not alone. We stand with you. These comments have become a focal point for the defense, who argue that such public alignment with the accuser creates an irreversible bias in the prosecutorial process.

On Oct. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor overseeing the criminal investigation, saying that she had lost faith in the local district attorney, who declined to bring charges in 2024 but had said he would restart the investigation following the former student's lawsuit. Hochul cited James' track record handling sensitive cases in the national spotlight as the reason for the appointment.

James initially declined to comment about her social media posts but addressed them at an Oct. 8 debate, saying: Those comments demonstrate empathy, and what we need now more than ever in our body politic is more empathy. In court, the state's lawyers argued that Hochul has wide latitude to appoint special prosecutors and said she picked James because of her extensive experience.

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Lawyers Argue Appointment Changes Investigation Dynamics

In a statement on Wednesday, James said she is confident that Kelly will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation. Andrew Miltenberg, a lawyer for the man spearheading the removal effort, said in a court filing that Kelly's appointment changes the face of the investigation but does not establish any change in ultimate authority. Miltenberg argued that the state's top prosecutor has already demonstrated bias through her public statements. James' office declined to comment on the latest legal filings.

The appointment of Kelly, who oversaw high-profile sex crimes cases, signals a shift toward a more rigorous investigative approach. The team will handle the delicate process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence that may have been previously inaccessible. This move is intended to restore public confidence in the integrity of the investigation while addressing the concerns raised by the defense regarding impartiality.

The legal proceedings will continue to unfold as the judge awaits a final ruling on the motion to remove James. The outcome could significantly alter the trajectory of the criminal investigation and the subsequent legal accountability for the individuals involved. For now, the focus remains on the investigative phase led by Kelly and her team, with the legal battle over the leadership of the case serving as a parallel front in this high-profile dispute.

Gang rape allegations at Cornell University and an offensive sign at St. FX University have renewed calls to address campus safety, according to reports. The case has drawn national attention as it intersects with broader conversations about campus sexual assault and the role of public officials in sensitive investigations.