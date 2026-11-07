Cornell Faculty Senate Votes No Confidence Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Cornell University faculty declared no confidence in President Michael Kotlikoff and administration leadership following a lawsuit alleging gang rape at a fraternity party.

The Cornell University Faculty Senate voted 75 to 50 on Friday to declare no confidence in the university's top administrators. This symbolic resolution reflects deep discontent on the Ithaca, N.Y. campus following a lawsuit by a former student who alleged she was gang raped at a Chi Phi fraternity party in October 2024.

Core Voting Details and Immediate Context

The faculty body approved the resolution with five senators abstaining and five others not participating in the vote. The decision came after weeks of intense debate among professors regarding whether President Michael Kotlikoff and other administrators handled the allegations properly. Critics argued that the university had not done enough to curb sexual misconduct or strengthen its disciplinary processes during the initial investigation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Response

Board of Trustees chair Anne Smalling stated that the faculty vote reflects the deep anger across the campus and signals that the alleged events were unacceptable. She added that Kotlikoff and his administration remained the right leaders to address the issue thoughtfully. Thomas Giuffra, the attorney for the woman known as Jane Doe, expressed hope that this step would help educate the community and address the scourge of sexual assault on campus.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The distress began in mid-September when Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the university and seven former Chi Phi members. She alleged she was given ketamine and raped at a fraternity house. All defendants have denied the allegations, claiming the sex was consensual or that they were not involved. The local district attorney initially decided the woman had consented, but the investigation has since been reopened.

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Administrative Actions and Task Force

Kotlikoff convened a task force to study sexual misconduct on campus, which released certain recommendations. He acknowledged he had not read the campus police report, explaining that university policy barred top administrators from interfering in criminal investigations. He defended his leadership, arguing that replacing him would do little to solve complex problems and could damage Cornell's reputation.

Future Steps and Student Advocacy

Some faculty members had urged the Senate to wait for an independent investigation by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates. Yasmeen Masoud, a Cornell undergraduate, spoke at a news conference organized by the resolution sponsors. She called the vote encouraging for students frustrated with the university's response, stating that the community should not have to beg for answers or demand basic transparency to get their concerns acknowledged.