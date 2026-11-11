CoreWeave shares jump over 20% as AI cloud stocks rally on strong revenue and debt pullback

CoreWeave beat revenue expectations and said it would stop tapping unsecured debt markets, sparking a rally in AI cloud stocks including Nebius and Iren while lifting Nvidia shares.

CoreWeave shares jumped more than 20 per cent on Wednesday, igniting a rally in battered AI cloud stocks after the company reported strong revenue growth and signaled a pullback from the borrowing binge that had raised alarms of an AI bubble.

The rally also lifted shares of key CoreWeave backer Nvidia by two per cent. The move came after a bruising two-day slide for Nvidia driven by worries about CEO Jensen Huang's future following his affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing. The controversy escalated on Tuesday as allegations emerged that his relationship aided multi-billion-dollar Nvidia chip shipments to China.

Also read CoreWeave beats revenue estimates on AI cloud demand

Nvidia and CoreWeave shares rise as bubble fears ease

Republican U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer from the Senate Banking Committee called on Huang to step down as CEO. Nvidia boss Huang's troubles have left the AI industry reeling, adding to broader market jitters. The earnings helped reignite a rally in so-called neoclouds including Nebius and Iren, which had faced weeks of turmoil on fears that their debt-fuelled data centre expansion could backfire if AI demand slows. Nebius is due to report results before Thursday's opening bell.

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CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator told Reuters on Tuesday that greater scrutiny could slow data center construction across the industry, but he did not expect it to significantly alter the company's expansion plans or drive up costs. There will be no impact to CoreWeave's planned capacity additions over the next year, he added.

The company also said it would not tap unsecured debt markets after a recent spike in borrowing costs, and that cash flow from existing contracts would cover both current and future debt repayments, a financing plan that analysts said was credible. Bernstein analysts led by Madison Rezaei said in a client note that CoreWeave delivered about the best quarter they could have asked for, with good-to-great stats, funding concerns addressed and strategic moves that make sense.

CoreWeave's strong earnings address funding concerns

But they warned that CoreWeave will be among the first and hardest hit when the crunch in AI computing capacity eases. Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors, said CoreWeave's earnings directly addressed the fear that's driven this whole selloff. He said the neocloud that became the poster child for AI financing worries took real weight off the fear that had been the heart of the selloff.

The results gave investors in AI infrastructure stocks reason to cheer, with Nebius, Iren, Oracle and Applied Digital climbing between six per cent and 14 per cent. All the stocks but Nebius have lost 32 per cent to 48 per cent this year as of Tuesday, while Nebius has surged 60 per cent.

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Together, the companies, including CoreWeave, were set to gain some $36 billion in market value, while Nvidia alone stood to add nearly $100 billion, if current gains hold. The broader tech sector has been volatile amid political and economic crosscurrents. The Democratic midterm sweep last week had dealt a blow to the industry, with several winning candidates campaigning for tighter regulation and moratoriums on new data center construction, including in the crucial market of Texas.

Investors are watching how these political shifts might affect AI infrastructure spending. Risks of mistiming AI investments became evident on Tuesday as SoftBank took a US$3.7 billion writedown on non-refundable payments for equipment to power its U.S. data centres, driving a second-quarter net loss of $7 billion, its first in nearly two years. The writedown underscored the high stakes in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Despite these concerns, CoreWeave's latest results have provided a temporary reprieve for investors worried about a debt-driven bubble. The company's ability to address funding concerns and maintain expansion plans has reassured some analysts, though warnings about future capacity crunches remain. Market participants are now monitoring whether the rally can sustain, especially with Nebius earnings on the horizon and ongoing scrutiny over Nvidia's leadership. The AI cloud sector remains sensitive to both technological demand and geopolitical developments. Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath.