Corbin Carroll's impressive performance with two run-scoring triples led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a convincing 9-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The win marked the eighth straight start of at least seven innings for Ryne Nelson, who scattered six singles and struck out three. The Rockies, on the other hand, struggled with left elbow discomfort that forced the removal of Quintana in the second inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks ' Corbin Carroll runs after hitting a triple against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll hit a pair of run-scoring triples to increase his big-league lead, Ryne Nelson pitched eight effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the hapless Colorado Rockies 9-1 on Sunday. Carroll extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a run-scoring triple in the first inning and added another in the sixth to finish 4 for 4. He has eight triples this season and 51 in his career, one shy of Stephen Drew’s team record.

Ketel Marte had three of Arizona's 13 hits and three RBIs. Tommy Troy hit a pair of doubles in his big-league debut and Geraldo Perdomo had two RBIs. Nelson (2-3) scattered six singles and struck out three in his career-best third straight start of at least seven innings. Quintana allowed six runs on six hits before being removed with one out in the second inning due to left elbow discomfort.

Catcher Brett Sullivan pitched a perfect eighth for the last-place Rockies, who have lost eight of 11. Arizona scored two runs off Quintana in the first inning and Marte made it 4-0 in the second with a two-run double, prompting Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer to remove the left-hander with the team trainer at his side. Rookie Ryan Waldschmidt put Arizona up 7-0 in the third inning with a run-scoring triple off Blas Castaño.

The Rockies have yet to name a start for Monday's opener of a three-game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (3-4, 5.71) pitches the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. The Arizona Diamondbacks continued their dominance on the field with a convincing 9-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Corbin Carroll's impressive performance with two run-scoring triples extended his hitting streak to 12 games and solidified his position at the top of the big-league lead. The Diamondbacks' strong offense was complemented by Ryne Nelson's effective pitching, who scattered six singles and struck out three in his third straight start of at least seven innings. The Rockies, on the other hand, struggled with left elbow discomfort that forced the removal of Quintana in the second inning.

The loss marked the eighth defeat in 11 games for the last-place Rockies, who have yet to name a start for Monday's opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In contrast, the Diamondbacks are gearing up for a three-game series at San Francisco, with Merrill Kelly set to pitch the opener on Monday





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Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks Colorado Rockies Ryne Nelson Ketel Marte Tommy Troy Geraldo Perdomo Merrill Kelly

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