Corb Lund's Team Collects Enough Signatures to Compel Province to Take Action on Coal Mining

Alberta country music artist Corb Lund's team has collected enough signatures to compel the province to take action to stop coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

Alberta country music artist Corb Lund says his team has collected enough signatures to compel the province to take action to stop coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

The next step is to hand the names over to Elections Alberta for verification. In a Monday news release, Lund said he will do that on the final official day of the petition campaign, which is Wednesday. Reaching this threshold proves what we've known all along people care deeply about protecting our headwaters our Rocky Mountains and our way of life.

The petition asked signers to endorse prohibiting new coal mining in the Rockies on the grounds it needlessly risks harm to the environment particularly to water. A successful petition would force Premier Danielle Smith's government to consider passing a law banning coal mining or sending it to a provincewide referendum. For the past four months Lund's effort dubbed Water Not Coal has gathered signatures at events including a multi-day horseback ride from Longview to Edmonton.

Lund's team collected over 50,000 signatures in support of the petition which is more than double the required amount. This effort is part of a larger movement to protect the environment and preserve the natural beauty of the Rockies. The group is calling on the government to prioritize the health of the environment over the interests of the coal industry.

This movement is not just about stopping coal mining but also about preserving the way of life for the people who live in the region. The petition has garnered significant support from the community with many people expressing their concerns about the impact of coal mining on the environment. The government will now be forced to consider the petition and take action to address the concerns of the community.

This is a significant development in the fight to protect the environment and preserve the natural beauty of the Rockies. The success of this petition is a testament to the power of grassroots movements and the importance of community involvement in protecting the environment. The group will continue to push for action from the government and will not rest until their demands are met.

The people of Alberta will continue to fight for the protection of their environment and the preservation of their way of life. The government has a responsibility to protect the environment and preserve the natural beauty of the Rockies. The people of Alberta will continue to hold them accountable for their actions





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Alberta country music artist Corb Lund says anti-coal petition drive a successEDMONTON — Alberta country music artist Corb Lund says his team has collected enough signatures to compel the province to take action to stop coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

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