Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Draw Set After Group Stage Finale

The 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage ended with Palmeiras and Cruzeiro advancing, while Flamengo tops seeds. The round-of-16 draw takes place Friday.

The 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage concluded on Thursday, May 28, with Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Cruzeiro securing emphatic victories to advance to the round of 16 .

Palmeiras thrashed Junior Barranquilla 4-1, while Cruzeiro blanked Barcelona de Guayaquil 4-0, ensuring their progression as group winners. However, the Brazilian celebration was tempered by results elsewhere: Cerro Porteño and Universidad Católica both won their matches, edging out Sporting Cristal and Boca Juniors respectively to top their groups. This set the stage for the round-of-16 draw, scheduled for Friday, May 29 at Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, starting at 12 p.m. Brasília time.

The draw will pair first-place finishers (Pot 1) against runners-up (Pot 2), with no additional restrictions beyond that pairing. Flamengo, as the overall top seed, will enjoy home advantage in the second leg through the semifinals, with other Pot 1 teams also hosting decisive matches.

Meanwhile, third-place finishers from the Libertadores groups will enter a playoff against second-place teams from the Copa Sudamericana group stage for a spot in that tournament's round of 16. The Libertadores draw promises intriguing matchups, featuring heavyweights from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and other South American nations. Defending champions Flamengo are likely to face a tough second-place side, while Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, and other Brazilian clubs aim to extend their campaigns.

The format ensures no country-based protection, meaning intra-country clashes are possible from the first knockout round. As the competition intensifies, fans anticipate thrilling encounters, with the final slated for November at a venue yet to be confirmed. The Libertadores remains one of the most prestigious club tournaments globally, showcasing the continent's best talent and fierce rivalries. The group stage saw several surprises, including the elimination of traditional powerhouses like Boca Juniors, who finished third in their group.

Meanwhile, teams like Cerro Porteño and Universidad Católica punched above their weight to claim top spots, highlighting the tournament's competitive balance. The round of 16 will feature a mix of established giants and emerging challengers, each aiming to carve their path to glory. With the knockout phase set to begin in July, clubs will use the coming weeks to strategize and reinforce their squads.

The draw will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, and fans worldwide will be glued to the proceedings. Conmebol has emphasized fair play and transparency in the draw process, using a randomized selection from seeded pots. The round-of-16 first legs are scheduled for mid-July, with return legs in late July. The tournament's structure rewards consistency, as group winners gain a crucial advantage.

The competition also serves as a platform for players to showcase their skills to international scouts. With high stakes and passionate support, the 2026 Libertadores promises to deliver drama and excellence. The knockout stage will determine the eventual champion, but every match carries significance. Clubs from smaller nations have proven they can compete with the giants, making the tournament unpredictable and exciting.

The draw will set the stage for these narratives to unfold, pairing rivals and creating potential classic encounters. As the continent's premier club competition, the Libertadores continues to captivate audiences, and the round-of-16 draw is the next milestone in this journey. The participating teams are eager to learn their opponents and begin preparations for the decisive phase. The round of 16 will feature a mix of established giants and emerging challengers, each aiming to carve their path to glory.

With the knockout phase set to begin in July, clubs will use the coming weeks to strategize and reinforce their squads. The draw will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, and fans worldwide will be glued to the proceedings. Conmebol has emphasized fair play and transparency in the draw process, using a randomized selection from seeded pots. The round-of-16 first legs are scheduled for mid-July, with return legs in late July.

The tournament's structure rewards consistency, as group winners gain a crucial advantage. The competition also serves as a platform for players to showcase their skills to international scouts. With high stakes and passionate support, the 2026 Libertadores promises to deliver drama and excellence. The knockout stage will determine the eventual champion, but every match carries significance.

Clubs from smaller nations have proven they can compete with the giants, making the tournament unpredictable and exciting. The draw will set the stage for these narratives to unfold, pairing rivals and creating potential classic encounters. As the continent's premier club competition, the Libertadores continues to captivate audiences, and the round-of-16 draw is the next milestone in this journey. The participating teams are eager to learn their opponents and begin preparations for the decisive phase.

The round of 16 will feature a mix of established giants and emerging challengers, each aiming to carve their path to glory. With the knockout phase set to begin in July, clubs will use the coming weeks to strategize and reinforce their squads. The draw will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, and fans worldwide will be glued to the proceedings. Conmebol has emphasized fair play and transparency in the draw process, using a randomized selection from seeded pots.

The round-of-16 first legs are scheduled for mid-July, with return legs in late July. The tournament's structure rewards consistency, as group winners gain a crucial advantage. The competition also serves as a platform for players to showcase their skills to international scouts. With high stakes and passionate support, the 2026 Libertadores promises to deliver drama and excellence.

The knockout stage will determine the eventual champion, but every match carries significance. Clubs from smaller nations have proven they can compete with the giants, making the tournament unpredictable and exciting. The draw will set the stage for these narratives to unfold, pairing rivals and creating potential classic encounters. As the continent's premier club competition, the Libertadores continues to captivate audiences, and the round-of-16 draw is the next milestone in this journey





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