Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said the COP31 outcome was not what Ottawa had hoped for, after the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, ended without a final agreement following more than 50 extra hours of talks.

Federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin says the outcome of the recent United Nations climate conference was not what her government had hoped for. The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, ended Sunday without reaching an overall agreement, after more than 50 extra hours of talks.

Dabrusin Calls For Tangible Outcomes

Dabrusin issued a statement Sunday afternoon. She called on all parties to achieve tangible outcomes over the next year. She said those outcomes are needed to move the world toward net-zero emissions. Delegates had been meeting for two weeks at COP31.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks End Without Fossil Fuel Agreement

The final deliberations ended without the overall agreement that organizers had sought. The draft agreement up for debate at COP31 was rejected by the European Union and other delegates. It failed to mention the phrase fossil fuels. It is the first time a UN climate conference has failed to come up with a final, nonbinding agreement since 2009.

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The talks in Antalya ran well beyond their scheduled close. More than 50 extra hours of negotiations were held before the conference ended. Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, was seen rising during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The minister's statement came after the conference ended.

Failure Leaves No Overall COP31 Text

She had said Ottawa hoped for a different result from the annual UN climate meeting. The failure to reach a final agreement leaves no overall COP31 text. The draft that was debated did not include the phrase fossil fuels. The European Union and other delegates rejected that draft.

Their rejection helped lead to the conference ending without a final agreement. The last time a UN climate conference failed to produce a final, nonbinding agreement was in 2009. That gap ended this year in Antalya. Dabrusin called on all parties to work over the next year.

She said they must achieve tangible outcomes to move the world toward net-zero emissions. The conference had been scheduled to end earlier. Instead, it continued for more than 50 extra hours of talks before delegates ended their deliberations Sunday. Ottawa had hoped for a different outcome.

Dabrusin said the result was not what her government had hoped for in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. The report was first published on Nov. 23, 2026, by The Canadian Press. The statement from the environment minister was issued the same day. The COP31 meeting was held in Antalya, Turkey.

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It brought delegates together for two weeks of meetings. The draft agreement that was put up for debate failed to mention the phrase fossil fuels. That omission was cited in its rejection by the European Union and other delegates. The conference ended without a final, nonbinding agreement.

It is the first such failure since 2009. Dabrusin's call for tangible outcomes over the next year set out what she said is needed. She said those outcomes should move the world toward net-zero emissions. The outcome of COP31 was not what Ottawa had hoped for, according to the environment minister.

Delegates Ended Deliberations Without Agreement

She issued that assessment in a Sunday afternoon statement. After two weeks in Antalya, delegates ended their deliberations Sunday. The draft they had debated did not win overall agreement. The rejected draft did not mention fossil fuels.

The European Union and other delegates rejected it. More than 50 extra hours of talks were held. The conference ultimately ended without a final agreement. It has been since 2009 that a UN climate conference last failed to come up with a final, nonbinding agreement.

COP31 ended that streak. Dabrusin, the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, rose during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 23, 2026.