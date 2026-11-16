COP31 Methane Pledge Under Scrutiny as Alberta Delays Regulations

Experts question Canada's global methane leadership at COP31 due to Alberta's delayed provincial regulations, which account for the majority of national oil and gas emissions.

Canada positioned itself as a premier global advocate for methane reduction at the COP31 conference held in Antalya, Turkey, last week. The federal government showcased its national achievements in cutting emissions while announcing a $10 million funding pledge to support international climate goals. This international presentation aimed to highlight Canada's commitment to the Global Methane Pledge, a coalition of 159 nations co-convened by Canada and the European Union.

Regulatory Gap Threatens Credibility

The credibility of Canada's climate leadership faces significant scrutiny because Alberta, the nation's largest oil and gas producer, has yet to update its provincial regulations to match federal standards. Amanda Bryant, an oil and gas analyst at the Pembina Institute, describes the current regulatory progress as merely half-finished. She emphasizes that while real progress exists, it hinges on the federal government protecting the integrity of its own rules rather than allowing provincial softness to undermine them.

Also read Canada faces credibility problem at COP31 as climate critics question fossil fuel policies

Approximately 68 percent of Canada's methane emissions originate from Alberta's oil and gas sector, according to federal data. This figure dwarfs the contributions from Saskatchewan at 18 percent and British Columbia at seven percent. Critics argue that Canada cannot legitimately claim global leadership on methane reduction until Alberta aligns its equivalent provincial regulations with the strict standards set by Ottawa.

Federal Push for Sector Compliance

Environment and Climate Change Canada has identified methane as a critical target for rapid emission cuts due to its potency. Although methane does not linger in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide, it has an impact more than 80 times stronger over a short period. The oil and gas sector accounts for nearly half of the country's total methane emissions, making regulatory intervention in this specific industry essential for meeting national targets.

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Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin announced new methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and landfills earlier this week. These regulations are designed to drive down emissions from two of the largest sources of methane in Canada. The federal government states that Canada is currently on track to reduce methane emissions by more than 35 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, provinces can opt out of federal regulations if they present a regulatory plan demonstrating equivalent results on the same timeline. British Columbia successfully utilized an equivalency agreement implemented in 2020 to roughly halve its methane emissions from oil and gas by 2023. This achievement surpassed the target reduction outlined by the federal government in December 2025.

Historical Reporting and Future Challenges

The delay in Alberta's regulatory updates comes amidst historical concerns about under-reported emissions in the province, which relies heavily on industry-reported data. Experts insist that a stronger, more transparent approach is necessary at home before Canada can effectively sell itself as a model for other nations. The discrepancy between federal ambition and provincial implementation creates a significant hurdle for the nation's environmental narrative.

Despite the agreement signed with Alberta last fall granting the province a longer compliance timeline, the lack of immediate equivalent regulations remains a point of contention. The federal government continues to promote Canadian methane solutions to international buyers, aiming to connect domestic businesses with global markets. However, the domestic regulatory lag in Alberta continues to fuel criticism from climate experts and environmental advocates.