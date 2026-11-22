COP31 in Antalya concludes without a cover decision on fossil fuels as Russia and Saudi Arabia block consensus, drawing sharp criticism from the European Union.

Negotiators at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, concluded their two-week session without securing an overarching agreement on Sunday, leaving the world's most significant gathering on global warming without a final cover decision. The failure stems directly from irreconcilable disagreements over whether the final document should explicitly mention the fossil fuels driving global temperature rises.

Blockage Over Fossil Fuel Language

The core mechanism of the United Nations climate process requires near-unanimous consensus for any major pact to be approved, a hurdle that proved insurmountable this year. While expectations were already low heading into the Antalya talks, discussions became deadlocked over the inclusion of specific language regarding fossil fuels, which remain the chief cause of global warming, alongside contentious debates over financial contributions.

Also read Quebec pledges road map to phase out fossil fuels at COP31 climate summit

Stakeholder Positions on Climate Pact

Several countries and the 27-nation European Union explicitly rejected the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australian leadership because it omitted any direct reference to fossil fuels. Darragh O'Brien, the Irish Climate Minister speaking on behalf of the European Union, condemned the omission as unconscionable for a climate act lacking such a critical definition during the talks, which ran nearly 48 hours overtime.

Russia and Saudi Arabia Influence Outcome

Russia and Saudi Arabia served as primary forces in keeping fossil fuels out of the final document, creating a significant divide among the participating nations. A considerably larger number of nations argued that reaching any form of consensus was more important than including specific language, leading them to accept the decision, often reluctantly, despite the European Union and others finding the compromise unacceptable.

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Historical Context of UN Climate Deals

For the first 25 years of United Nations climate negotiations, outcomes typically avoided explicitly mentioning fossil fuels, a pattern that persisted until three years ago. The landmark agreement reached in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates broke this trend by calling for transitioning away from fossil fuels, yet the Turkish-Australian proposal at COP31 only recalled the Dubai deal entirely rather than reinforcing that explicit commitment.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Although the cover decision failed, the COP31 meeting continues to address smaller issues that nibble at the warming problem and the negotiation process itself. The absence of a unified stance on fossil fuels signals ongoing global division, leaving environmental groups and nations seeking stronger action to watch subsequent procedural developments with heightened scrutiny.