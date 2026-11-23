Negotiations in Ethiopia end without a final agreement, prompting experts to demand changes to U.N. consensus rules and faster fossil fuel phase-outs to meet Paris goals.

The United Nations climate negotiations known as COP31 have concluded without a finalized global agreement, a development that has triggered immediate calls for structural reforms within the diplomatic process. United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell announced the collapse of the talks in Ethiopia, emphasizing that the diplomatic failure was driven by deep divisions and an inability to reach consensus on key emission reduction measures. While the absence of a comprehensive treaty marks a setback, experts argue that the breakdown serves as a critical catalyst for accelerating individual national actions and corporate commitments to phase out fossil fuels.

Root Causes of Diplomatic Breakdown

The primary obstacle preventing a final accord was the intense disagreement over the specific language regarding the transition away from coal, oil, and natural gas. Negotiators were unable to bridge the gap between nations demanding immediate cessation of fossil fuel usage and those seeking a slower, more gradual phase-out process. The joint leadership team comprising Turkey and Australia faced severe criticism for managing the negotiations poorly, with many observers noting that the insistence on a high-profile final document rather than incremental implementation of existing goals contributed significantly to the stalemate. This approach failed to accommodate the divergent economic interests of participating nations, leading to a deadlock that prevented any binding resolution.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks End Without Fossil Fuel Agreement

Stakeholder Reactions and Expert Analysis

Simon Stiell, addressing the breakdown, stated that the world cannot afford a repeat of this moment, yet he affirmed that the fight against climate change will continue without surrender. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impacts Research in Germany, characterized the event as both a climate and political crisis, warning that it highlights the urgent need for COP reform. Rockström emphasized that while the failure is significant, it may galvanize countries to take more serious delivery of the Paris Agreement into their own hands. Meanwhile, Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth, noted that the climate system does not care about political outcomes, pointing to recent temperature spikes as evidence that global heating continues regardless of diplomatic successes or failures.

Escalating Climate Impacts and Temperature Records

Scientific data released during the negotiations underscores the urgency of the situation, with the European climate service Copernicus reporting that the average global daily temperature exceeded 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels six times this month. Zeke Hausfather indicated that these November temperature spikes demonstrate that the world is passing the 1.5 degrees Celsius long-term warming threshold and is approaching the 2 degrees Celsius limit. Exceeding these limits poses severe risks, including widespread droughts, floods, wildfires, heatwaves, and intensified storms that threaten billions of people. Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, argued that the immediate spikes were influenced by the El Niño weather pattern, a natural phenomenon distinct from long-term anthropogenic climate change, though he acknowledged the underlying trend of increasing heat-trapping gases.

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Historical Context and Criticism of Negotiation Outcomes

Environmental advocates such as Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa and Tasneem Essop of Climate Action Network International described the outcome as the worst COP ever, citing the complete lack of an overarching agreement. However, Joanna DePledge, a climate negotiations historian at the University of Cambridge, disputed this characterization, noting that previous failures in The Hague in 2000 and Copenhagen in 2009 were more severe. DePledge argued that the purpose of this round of talks was to implement past goals rather than negotiate a new massive treaty, and the failure stemmed from unrealistic expectations set by the Turkish-Australian leadership. Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, stated that this failure serves as a reminder for countries to stop chasing fossil fuel producers and begin dealing seriously with the climate problem through concrete action rather than symbolic gestures.

Proposed Reforms for Future Climate Diplomacy

In response to the collapse, experts are calling for fundamental changes to the United Nations climate process, which is scheduled to reconvene in Ethiopia next year. Johan Rockström and other experts suggest that the requirement for near-unanimous consensus in final agreements should be replaced with majority or super-majority rule to prevent single nations from blocking progress. Michael Mann has proposed additional measures, including financial penalties such as embargoes and tariffs for countries that fail to fulfill their climate commitments. Mann also argued that future talks should not be hosted in fossil fuel-exporting states, criticizing the influence of petrostates on the negotiation environment. These proposed reforms aim to create a more effective mechanism for enforcing the Paris Agreement goals of limiting long-term warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.