Democrats Flip North Carolina Senate Seat as Ossoff Wins Georgia in Midterm Elections

Democrats flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and won reelection in Georgia as they aim to take majorities in Congress. Voters cited high prices, the war in Iran and government corruption as key issues.

Democrats have flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and won a key reelection in Georgia as they try to recapture majorities in Congress and break Republicans unified hold on power in Washington.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley. The win gives Democrats a key victory as they try to gain at least four seats now held by Republicans. Democratic Sen.

Also read Democrat Roy Cooper wins North Carolina Senate seat, flipping a key…

Democrats Flip Senate Seats In North Carolina And Georgia

Jon Ossoff also won reelection in Georgia. He defeated Rep. Mike Collins, denying Republicans a seat they had once seen as a top pickup opportunity. Democrats who once saw the political map as an almost impossible lift are now hopeful that a Senate majority is within reach.

Their path runs through several more conservative states. Polls are still open in many states as voters cast ballots in midterm elections that serve as a referendum on U.S. President Donald Trump second term. Voters are angry over high prices, the war in Iran and government corruption. Rep.

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Chris Pappas won a Senate race in New Hampshire, holding another key seat for Democrats. He defeated former Sen. John Sununu. In other early results, Senate seats were called for several Democrats.

Incumbent Sens. Mark Warner in Virginia, Chris Coons in Delaware, Jack Reed in Rhode Island, Cory Booker in New Jersey and Ed Markey in Massachusetts all won reelection. In Illinois, Democrat Juliana Stratton was elected to replace Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin.

Tight Margins Define Control Of Congress

Control of Congress is up for grabs. Margins are tight in both chambers; one or two seats could tip the balance. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in the Senate to win the majority, and most competitive races are in historically red states. In the House, they need three.

More than 59 million people had already cast ballots before Tuesday, according to an Associated Press analysis. That surpasses early-voter turnout from 2022. Democrats were cautiously optimistic as they watched Republicans spend the campaign final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago.

They are betting that discontent over Trump failure to tackle rising costs and perceptions that he is focused more on gilding the nation capital than their pain at the pump will depress Republican turnout and drive their own voters to the polls. Republicans held out hope their money advantage would help stem the tide. But they were bracing to lose control of the U.S. House and fighting to hang onto the U.S. Senate.

That outcome seemed unlikely earlier this year, given a map widely seen as favoring their party. Trump, whose party has struggled when he is not running to turn out the low-propensity voters who have fuelled his victories, has told voters to act as though he is on the ballot. Many Republican candidates have kept their distance. His aggressive campaign schedule had him visiting the reddest states, including Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina.

That underscored his party challenges. On Tuesday, he declared in a Fox News Channel interview that inflation is solved. Consumer prices rose 3.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported last week. I think the results are going to be better than you think, Trump predicted.

Voters Express Deep Dissatisfaction With Economy And Direction

Voters were sour heading into Tuesday. The midterm electorate is deeply unhappy with the country direction and pessimistic about the future, according to The AP Voter Poll. Most said they feel frustrated with the way things are going. About three-quarters said they feel angry or dissatisfied with the country current trajectory.

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Dissatisfaction was particularly high in blue states like California and Massachusetts. But even in red states, a majority of voters were at least dissatisfied. The economy was once one of Trump strongest issues and key to his reelection victory. But the poll found that three-quarters of voters say the economy is not so good or poor.

About 8 in 10 say inflation has caused a severe or moderate financial hardship for their households. Higher prices have made it harder to afford basic essentials such as gas and groceries. Government corruption was also a key issue with voters. Roughly half cited it and the cost of living as crucial to their vote for Congress.

That was higher than immigration enforcement policies, the war in Iran and AI data centers. Despite their relative advantage on issues, the Democratic Party is not much more popular with voters than the Republicans. Just under half of voters have a somewhat or strongly favorable view of the Democratic Party, while about 4 in 10 view the GOP positively. The American people are angry.

They want change, said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She said momentum was on her party side. Trump has made false claims about voting fraud, such as insisting noncitizens are casting ballots en masse.

Republicans Struggle With Aggressive Redistricting Efforts

His administration has filed lawsuits in Alaska and California. Democrats fear interference and voter intimidation as his Justice Department threatens to prosecute local election officials. Republicans tried to buck historical precedent with an aggressive redistricting effort aimed at creating a more favorable congressional map. A president party almost always loses seats during the midterms.

But in Florida, where the GOP hoped to pick up as many as four new seats, the plan looked to be backfiring. Republicans moved Democratic Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz into the same district, only to have them run in different seats. Trade lawyer Barry Appleton discussed how the U.S. midterms could affect Canada-U.S. trade talks and Congress ability to limit tariffs.

As Americans head to the polls, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada. CTVNews.ca will have live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states.