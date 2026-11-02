McGill says convicted murderer Jeffrey Ewert no longer enrolled, launches admissions review

McGill University says Jeffrey Ewert, a convicted murderer, is no longer enrolled and has launched an independent review of its admissions process, starting with the Faculty of Law. Ewert was returned to custody on Oct. 25 amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on campus.

McGill University says Jeffrey Ewert, a convicted murderer who had been studying there, is no longer enrolled. The university announced the decision in a memo to students on Monday.

It did not specify whether Ewert withdrew voluntarily or whether McGill revoked his enrollment. The memo, sent by Provost Angela Campbell, also said McGill is starting an independent review of its admissions process. The review will begin with the Faculty of Law and is expected to take several months to complete.

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Campbell wrote that the goal is to make sure existing procedures are sufficiently rigorous, set clearly defined responsibilities, and reflect our values, our academic mission, and our duty of care. In a separate statement to CTV News, a McGill spokesperson said provincial privacy laws prevent the university from disclosing more details about Ewert's enrollment status. The spokesperson also stated that criminal background checks are not typically part of the admissions process at universities in Canada.

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McGill Launches Independent Admissions Review

Ewert's presence on the McGill campus sparked a debate about university safety and second chances. Some students defended his presence on campus, highlighting that the Parole Board of Canada deemed it safe to release him on day parole. Other students felt the university put women on campus at risk, particularly female students, and said McGill should have been more transparent about the situation.

Ewert started his studies at McGill in August after his day parole was extended in June for another six months. He continues to serve a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder for separate attacks on women in the 1980s in British Columbia when he was in his 20s. In the first case, he met a young woman at a bar and offered her a ride home.

He then strangled her until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulted her. She died from the attack. Weeks later, he committed a second attack on a 15-year-old girl. He severely beat her and strangled her after she refused his advances.

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Believing she was dead from the attack, he threw her in a ditch and she was found the next day. She suffered significant brain damage, is now blind, and quadriplegic. Ewert, who is now in his 60s, was sent back to custody on Oct. 25 after a suspension warrant was issued while Correctional Service Canada conducts a thorough assessment of the situation, CSC spokesperson Kevin Antonucci said at the time.

Students Raise Safety Concerns Over Ewert

CSC may suspend an offender's conditional release when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the offender has breached a condition of release or that the risk they present can no longer be safely managed in the community. Days before he was sent back to custody, students released an 83-page letter detailing several allegations of inappropriate conduct on campus.

The allegations included claims that Ewert approached young female classmates who were under the influence of alcohol during frosh events and made female students feel unsafe. More than 40 McGill University students signed an open letter calling for a convicted killer to be banned from campus. Ewert's lawyer told CTV News on Monday that she would provide comments later in the week after she has had a chance to speak to her client.

Open Letter Demands Ewert Be Banned

She said in a statement on Oct. 23 that those allegations in the letter lacked context and that her client was being continuously monitored by the relevant authorities, including his cellphone activity, while out on parole.