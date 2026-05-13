Convicted author Kouri Richins appeals for harshest possible punishment for father's murder

Kouri Richins, the convicted author, stands trial for the homicide of her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. Prosecutors argue that Kouri fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, with the intention to scam his estate. However, the conviction is overshadowed by heartbreaking emotional confession from the children who fear for their personal safety if their mothers are ever released from prison.

they want her to receive the harshest possible punishment following the tragic passing of their father,Prosecutors argued that Kouri fatally poisoned Eric by slipping a lethal dose of f*ntanyl into a cocktail she served him in bedOn March 16 of this year, a Utah jury found Kouri Richins guilty on all five counts against her, including first-degree felony m*rder, attempted m*rder, forgery, and insurance fraud in connection with Eric Richins ’ tragic passing.

She claimed to have published a children’s book and embarked on a promotional media tour following her husband’s passing. However, she was arrested for publishing a children’s book while attempting to scam her husband’s estate, leading to her conviction





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Kouri Richins Eric Richins Murder Trial Conviction

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