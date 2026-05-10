Controversial Bill: An Act respecting lawful access

The bill, known as 'An Act respecting lawful access,' aims to provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime. However, it has sparked fierce opposition from major digital companies, civil liberties groups and law professors who argue that it would open the door to serious privacy infringements and undermine the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A Liberal government bill that would make it easier for police and spies to navigate the online world is running into fierce opposition from major digital companies , civil liberties groups and law professors who say it would open the door to serious privacy infringements.

The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a manner consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Opponents argue the legislation unnecessarily expands the powers of police and intelligence agencies, endangering the privacy of Canadians, flouting the Charter and making Canada a less attractive place to do business





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Liberal Government Bill An Act Respecting Lawful Access Police And Spies Online World Major Digital Companies Civil Liberties Groups Law Professors Privacy Infringements Charter Of Rights And Freedoms Modern Crime Law Enforcement Agencies Prevent Investigate Respond Digital Companies Civil Liberties Law Professors Privacy Charter Modern Crime Law Enforcement Agencies Prevent Investigate Respond Encryption Backdoors Government Spyware Apple Iphone Lawyer David Fraser Committee Guardrails Privacy

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