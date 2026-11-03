Contract Year All-Stars 2027: Ty Jerome Leads Surprise Free Agent Class

Ty Jerome heads a deep list of NBA Contract Year All-Stars poised for massive 2027 free agency deals. Explore predictions for Jerome, VanVleet, and more.

Ty Jerome has emerged as the headline act among the 12 players making ESPN's Contract Year All-Stars roster for the 2026-27 season, a group defined by high stakes and potential windfalls in the upcoming 2027 free agency period. The 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies guard is currently averaging 28.2 points, 5.7 assists, and shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range, leading one of the NBA's most surprising teams. Jerome, who holds a 2027 player option valued at $9.7 million, is widely expected to decline that deal to become an unrestricted free agent, a move that would trigger significant salary cap implications for his current and future employers.

Jerome Breaks Career Records In Memphis

Jerome's current statistical output shatters all previous career highs, establishing him as a premier scoring threat off the bench or starting at the two-guard position. Analytics firm Cleaning the Glass indicates that the Memphis Grizzlies are plus-18.2 points per 100 possessions with Jerome on the court, a massive swing that underscores his value beyond mere box score counting. This performance contrasts sharply with his previous season, where he played only 15 games due to injury, leaving many observers unaware of his current form. With early Bird rights already accrued by the Grizzlies, the maximum contract Jerome could sign with Memphis or acquire via trade is four years and $72.3 million. However, he holds the leverage to seek opportunities elsewhere, given that eight teams are projected to have significant cap space and twelve others possess the $16 million non-tax mid-level exception to make competitive offers.

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Fred VanVleet Stabilizes Houston Rockets Offense

Fred VanVleet anchors the starting guard position for this prestigious list, providing critical stability to the Houston Rockets after a challenging recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee. The 32-year-old veteran averaged just 1.0 turnovers per game while dishing out 6.8 assists, significantly improving the Rockets' assist rate from 27th place in the 2025-26 season to 13th place early in the current campaign. Despite averaging his lowest points per game since the 2018-19 season, VanVleet's playmaking has been instrumental in steadying the team's offensive flow. He currently sits at 12.2 points and 1.7 steals per game as he navigates the final year of his contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Rockets Finances Dictate VanVleet Future

The Houston Rockets' approach to retaining VanVleet will likely hinge on their complex financial landscape surrounding their young core. With the first year of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason's extensions scheduled to begin in the 2027-28 season, Houston is projected to finish $10 million below the luxury tax and $19 million below the first apron, providing ample flexibility. However, VanVleet is not extension-eligible because he signed a two-year deal in 2025, a restriction that complicates long-term planning. Despite these constraints, predictions suggest the Rockets will advance deep into the playoffs and utilize their financial room to re-sign VanVleet, securing a veteran leader who has proven his durability and efficiency after missing all of last season.

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Michael Porter Jr. Targets Nets Resurgence

Michael Porter Jr. makes a high-profile switch from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets, bringing his scoring prowess to a team looking to establish a new identity. Averaging 20 points per game in this projected 2026-27 season, Porter Jr. represents a significant upgrade for the Nets' frontcourt rotation. His presence aligns with a broader strategy to attract elite talent capable of competing in the Eastern Conference, leveraging his reputation as a reliable floor-spacer and scoring option. As he approaches unrestricted free agency, Porter Jr. holds the power to dictate his next destination, with the Nets positioned to offer a competitive package that maximizes his remaining years under contract.

Ryan Rollins Seeks Validation In Milwaukee

Ryan Rollins faces a pivotal season with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he aims to reverse a downward trajectory in his statistical production from the previous year. While he is currently averaging 11.0 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 34.5 percent from the field, his 2025-26 performance told a different story of immense impact, where he averaged a career-high 17.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while the team was nearly six points better per 100 possessions when he played. Rollins holds a 2027 player option worth $4 million and is expected to decline it to pursue a larger deal as an unrestricted free agent. To secure a long-term contract, he must first opt-in for the 2027-28 season, at which point he becomes eligible for a four-year, $72 million extension similar to the structure offered to Ty Jerome.

Selection Criteria Excludes Superstars

The criteria for this Contract Year All-Stars roster strictly excludes players who have previously achieved All-NBA or All-Star honors, removing major names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo from consideration. This exclusion ensures the list focuses on emerging stars and high-impact role players whose next contracts will define their careers. Additionally, players with team options, such as Josh Hart and Rui Hachimura, were disqualified to prevent redundancy, as their teams are unlikely to decline options for players outperforming their deals. The list also omits restricted free agents like Daniss Jenkins, focusing solely on unrestricted free agents who will have the freedom to sign with any interested team in the 2027 offseason. This rigorous filtering process highlights the depth of talent available to teams navigating the 2027 salary cap, creating a competitive market for players like Jerome, VanVleet, and Rollins.