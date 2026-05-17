Continuing Negotiations Between TTC and CUPE Local 2 for Electrical Workers.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and CUPE Local 2 are continuing their negotiations despite an initial deadline, with the city ramping up to host several games in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and testing its transportation capacity as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected. Both parties have contrasting views on the value of the workers' proposal and the financial burden it would place on taxpayers and transit users. The current extension in negotiations comes after the TTC extended talks beyond the last midnight deadline.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and CUPE Local 2 are still at the bargaining table despite an initial deadline that had already been extended. Talks will continue past the 6 p.m. deadline as the city prepares for the FIFA World Cup's games and the potential influx of visitors.

Premier Doug Ford emphasized the importance of keeping trains running during the World Cup, and the TTC requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour last month, setting up a 17-day countdown for legal job action. Both parties have conflicting views on the value of the workers' proposal and the financial burden it would place on taxpayers and transit users





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Toronto Transit Commission CUPE Local 2 Electrical Workers Bargaining FIFA World Cup Transportation Capacity Premier Doug Ford Job Action Value Of The Workers' Proposal Financial Burden

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