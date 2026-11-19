Two new surveys show Quebecers and Canadians are worried about inflation, the trade war with the United States and holiday spending, with many planning to buy local and spend less than last year.

Two new surveys show that Quebecers and Canadians are worried about the economy, inflation and the trade war with the United States as the holidays approach.

The data also show that many consumers intend to buy Canadian or Quebec products. The Retail Council of Quebec (CQCD) quarterly barometer says Quebecers expect their holiday spending to rise by about five per cent. But it also shows expected declines in sales of electronics, computer equipment, furniture, appliances and alcohol. A Canada-wide Angus Reid poll conducted for the credit firm Money Mart found that nearly 80 per cent of respondents expect inflation to weigh heavily on their holiday spending.

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Damien Siles Warns Against Temu And Shein

Nearly six in 10 plan to spend less than in 2025, and that share rises for households earning under $50,000. The head of the Retail Council of Quebec, Damien Silès, is urging consumers to follow through on their intentions to buy local. He also warns about the appeal of budget platforms such as TEMU and SHEIN.

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In his view, the low-end products sold by these platforms help consumers in the short term but do not last in the medium term and destroy local businesses. With growing poverty in Quebec and Canada, along with inflation and rising interest rates, he says people are being pushed to buy much larger quantities through these networks. Silès adds that such platforms do not follow laws, are an environmental disaster and operate through plagiarism.

The two surveys also confirm the popularity of end-of-year sales for Canadian and Quebec consumers. The CQCD barometer shows nearly six in 10 Quebecers intend to shop starting during the Black Friday period. That proportion has risen by 17 per cent over the past five years. Many sales are already underway, even though the real Black Friday is not until Nov. 27.

Black Friday Sales Mark Christmas Shopping Start

These sales mark the start of the Christmas shopping season and are important to stores, often accounting for 30 to 50 per cent of revenue. Silès says it is a very, very important time of year. The Money Mart survey suggests households are getting more anxious about managing seasonal spending. Last year, 18 per cent of respondents expected a harder time coping with holiday expenses than the year before.

That figure has now risen to 26 per cent. Less than half of holiday shoppers will dip into their savings, but 55 per cent will buy on credit, the survey shows. It also found that 22 per cent of Canadians with children living at home are still paying off debts from the 2025 holiday season. One-third of respondents would struggle to cover an unexpected expense during the holidays.

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Survey Methodology And Online Sampling Limitations

The Money Mart survey was conducted online by Angus Reid from Sept. 22 to 24 among 1,503 Canadian adults. The CQCD barometer is based on an online survey by ORAMA Marketing, conducted among 1,013 respondents from Oct. 6 to 21. The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry group that promotes survey standards, says it is impossible to assign a margin of error to online surveys because they are not a random sample of the population.