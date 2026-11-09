Consumer data becomes key asset in Canadian insolvencies as Toys R Us Canada sells customer information

Consumer data is increasingly treated as a lucrative asset in insolvencies, with Toys R Us Canada transferring customer information to an Ad Populum affiliate. Experts warn Canadian privacy rules lack the transparency and intervention opportunities seen in the U.S.

Consumer data is emerging as one of the most valuable assets in corporate insolvencies, with recent deals in Canada and the United States drawing new attention to how customer information changes hands.

When Toys R Us Canada sold its branding to a U.S. firm in June, the deal also transferred consumer data to an affiliate of Ad Populum, the owner of Party City and manager of the Chia Pet brand and Graceland. Customers were told over the summer and fall that the purchaser was being given access to their names, contact and account information, transaction histories and communications with Toys R Us Canada.

Also read Consumer data increasingly lucrative asset in company insolvencies

Staples Canada to Host Toys R Us

Ad Populum did not detail what it would do with the data in its email notification to customers and did not respond to The Canadian Press requests for comment on how it will use the information. Its affiliate Next Century announced last week that it will open Toys R Us Canada departments within Staples Canada locations starting Nov. 14.

Experts say these transfers are becoming more common as businesses realize the immense power and cash they can derive from customer information. Dina Kovacevic, editor of Insolvency Insider, a Canadian newsletter covering bankruptcy and creditor protection news, said she definitely sees it as a growing issue that will become more relevant as different types of information get sold. Data is the currency, she said, adding it is going to get wild out there.

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When customers worry about the future of their favourite brands or scramble for deals during closing sales, troubled companies often have a mountain of debt and are frequently hunting for buyers for their assets. While people often think of leases, inventory, equipment and intellectual property first, consumer data can be one of the most lucrative assets a company has.

Buying emails, addresses and phone numbers means firms do not need to build consumer bases from scratch, and if they have purchased the rest of a failing business in hopes of revamping it, that data can make for a more seamless transition. Customers do not always realize their data is up for grabs unless they scour court records or pay attention to the odd news article mentioning it.

Consumers Unaware of Data Transfers

Most find out when they receive a letter telling them their data has changed hands and offering them a way to request its deletion if they have qualms about the transfer. Constantine Karbaliotis, counsel at law firm nNovation LLP, said our system is not quite as transparent as the U.S. South of the border, there is often much more awareness and, thus, consumer groups and attorneys general have sometimes intervened when data from insolvent companies is up for sale.

Karbaliotis said we do not have that same sort of opportunity for involvement. What we have is after the fact, I can withdraw my consent, he said. While some may yank their consent, it rarely becomes a hot topic among Canadians. Chantal Bernier, a lawyer who was interim privacy commissioner from 2013 to 2014 after spending five years as assistant commissioner, remembers only one acquisition she worked on where there was public uproar about consumer data changing hands.

In that case, a luxury business purchased a rival company selling more affordable goods and customers were concerned transferring data as part of the sale would turn them into targets for upselling. Bernier's client deleted the data for customers who requested it and she found it heartening that so many people cared about privacy. South of the border, consumer awareness may be growing because of two recent deals.

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Google has been offering US$10 million for Spirit Airlines data, which reportedly includes 100 million emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams messages and other employee records. The tech giant wants to use the defunct air carrier's data to train AI systems, but unions and some policymakers are ringing alarm bells.

States Block Genetic Data Sale

Then there is 23andMe, a U.S. firm that used saliva samples to offer global customers insights about their ancestry, genetics and health risks. When it filed for bankruptcy and put its consumer data up for sale last year, 27 states and the District of Columbia tried to block the move, arguing genetic data is too sensitive to transfer to a new owner without informed customer consent.

Karbaliotis suspects people swung into action because users realized you cannot change your genetic data. Once it is lost, it is lost, he said. A U.S. court ultimately gave the deal a greenlight, but some think the case was still an aha moment for many consumers.

Kovacevic said that a lot of the time when there is a merger or acquisition transaction, you are like whatever, some big company sold my email to some other big company, it does not really impact me. But when it is your genetic data that is being sold, it is pretty scary, she said.

Genetic Data Sparks Consumer Fear

You are afraid that the purchaser might use it in some way that you do not want it being used, so that case, I think, became really very real for people. For Karbaliotis, such incidents are yet another reminder that before you give people information, you should be thinking about these things. Nobody contemplated the risk of insolvency, but everybody should be thinking, OK, what happens if this company is sold or goes bankrupt?

Could it be acquired by somebody who is, you know, less trustworthy? he questioned. And how do you remain in control of personal information? Well, do not give it out. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2026. Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press