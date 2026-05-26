Construction Project in Northwestern Ontario to Connect Trans-Canada Highway

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces a construction project that will link Highway 11 at the south end to Highway 584 at the north, connecting the Trans-Canada Highway and serving as the first segment on the road network to the critical mineral deposit in the far north.

A small municipality in northwestern Ontario is kicking off a construction project that Ontario Premier Doug Ford says will 'be the gateway to the Ring of Fire.

' The project will link Highway 11 at the south end to Highway 584 at the north, ultimately connecting the Trans-Canada and serving as 'the first segment on the road network' to the critical mineral deposit in the far north. The project was prompted by the recognition that if mining is approved in the Ring of Fire, traffic will have to go through Geraldton, Nakina, and Aroland First Nation before making its way to the far north.

The goal is to link all of those communities with road, hydro, and fibre optics. The project is hoped to stabilize the infrastructure for the next 20 to 25 years. Residents and motorists can expect temporary traffic disruptions, lane restrictions, reduced parking availability, and periodic road closures. The municipality is working with local businesses to improve the community's tourism strategy and enhance the properties along the way.

The contractor leading the work is from out of town, but he hopes the project brings more job opportunities to local workers and companies providing resources to the proponent





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Construction Project Ontario Ring Of Fire Highway 11 Highway 584 Trans-Canada Highway James Bay Lowlands Electric Vehicle Battery Industry Critical Mineral Deposit Road Network Tourism Strategy Local Businesses Temporary Traffic Disruptions Lane Restrictions Reduced Parking Availability Periodic Road Closures

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