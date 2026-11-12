Aria Build Corp owner charged with fraud over unfinished Ajax home project

Durham Regional Police say Behzad Ayon, 30, owner of Aria Build Corp., has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 after a victim paid $56,560 in August 2024 for an Ajax home construction project that was never completed or enrolled in a Tarion Warranty program.

A construction company owner has been arrested and charged in connection with a fraud investigation in Ajax after a victim paid over $50,000 for a home construction project that was never finished, Durham Regional Police say.

Behzad Ayon, 30, the owner of Aria Build Corp., faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, according to police. Police say the victim paid Aria Build Corp. $56,560 in August 2024 to complete construction of a residence and to enroll the property in a Tarion Warranty program. A Tarion warranty is a mandatory, provincially backed home warranty program intended to protect buyers of residential homes in Ontario.

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Dispute Arises Over Construction Payment

The victim dealt directly with the company owner, and the money was deposited into a bank account associated with the company, according to a police news release. As construction progressed, a dispute arose over the payment schedule and completion of the work, prompting the company to stop work on the home, police said. The victim later contacted Tarion to determine what warranty protections were available and then learned the property had never been enrolled in the program.

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Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. The Durham Regional Police East Division building in Bowmanville, Ont. , was shown in a Canadian Press image dated Saturday March 15, 2025. The image is credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

Construction Company Denies Wrongdoing

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson on behalf of Aria Build Corp. said the company denies any wrongdoing and described the matter as a civil contract dispute. The statement said Aria Build Corp. is seeking payment for work it completed and that it never charged the homeowner for Tarion enrolment.

The company also said the project did not qualify for Tarion because the homeowner acted as her own builder, and that its owner was never interviewed before the charges were laid. The statement added that Aria Build Corp. will respond fully through the courts and is confident the facts will clear its name. The investigation remains active, and police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.