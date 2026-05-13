Consolidation forces newsrooms to shut down, weakening free press: candidate speaks about Nebraska election

Corporate consolidation forcing newsrooms to shut down and the concept of a free press under attack daily. Independent Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn discusses his campaign and the state’s political climate.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost. Independent Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn, a union mechanic who mixes conservative views on social issues with economic populism, departs an election night watch party at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center in La Vista, Nebraska. In the past, Forbes was seen as a GOP plant who hoped to win the nomination and pull votes away from Osborn to help incumbent GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts.

Osborn, who has raised nearly $3.9 million for his campaign and only lost to the state’s other GOP senator, Deb Fischer, by 7 percentage points, even as Trump won the state by 21 percentage points, played hardball to try to secure the nomination for Forbes, with the state’s GOP secretary of state trying at one point to kick Burbank off the ballot. The Nebraska Supreme Court blocked his attempt and restored Burbank to the ballot





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nebraska Consolidation Newsrooms Free Press Free Press Attacks Dan Osborn Nebraska Senate Candidate Dan Osborn Election Night Watch Party Embassy Suites By Hilton Omaha La Vista Hotel Forbes Vs. Dan Osborn Forbes Sen. Pete Ricketts Forbes Senate Nomination Nebraska Supreme Court State GOP Secretary Of State Nebraska Political Climate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corporate Consolidation Forces Newsrooms to Shut Down, Free Press Faces AttacksThe news text discusses the challenges faced by traditional media and the importance of supporting independent news sources like HuffPost.

Read more »

Corporate Consolidation, Free Press Attacks, and Legal Battles in NewsroomsThe news text discusses the challenges faced by newsrooms due to corporate consolidation, the ongoing attacks on the free press, and legal battles related to ballot measures and redistricting.

Read more »

Corporate Consolidation Forces Newsrooms to Shut Down, Leading Daily Attacks on Free Press ConceptThis news text discusses the issue of corporate consolidation in the media industry, resulting in declining newsrooms and ongoing attacks on the free press concept. It also mentions a controversial ad emphasizing Paul Singer's Jewish background and sexual identity, which sparked debate and concern.

Read more »

Corporate Consolidation, Newsroom Layoffs, and Attacks on the PressArticle discusses the impact of corporate consolidation on newsrooms and the daily attacks on the free press. Also mentions the broken traditional media model and why Huffington Post relies on readers.

Read more »