The Conservatives will introduce a motion Monday urging the House of Commons to reject the government's plan to admit about 662,000 permanent residents next year, citing unemployment, housing costs and health care. A vote is expected later this week.

The Conservatives will introduce a motion Monday calling on the House of Commons to reject the increase in permanent residents set out in the government's immigration plan.

A vote is expected later this week. Immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner told a Sunday news conference that the plan to admit about 662,000 permanent residents next year is not sustainable. She cited unemployment, the cost of housing and the availability of health care as reasons. We would love to see the Liberal backbench vote in favour of this motion, Rempel Garner said.

Also read Conservatives want MPs to vote on government's plan for permanent residents

Conservatives Seek Immigration Pause

We need to take a pause. We need to bring down immigration levels and address these serious social infrastructure deficits so that everybody can succeed. The government's plan includes a broad target of 380,000 new permanent residents next year. It also includes a one-time plan to grant permanent residency to up to 200,000 additional people.

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That 200,000 figure is split between 100,000 new permanent residents selected through provincial input and 100,000 people chosen from humanitarian and compassionate immigration streams. Those streams include about 50,000 Ukrainians and former Hong Kong residents who are already in Canada under special programs. Rempel Garner says the government could still grant permanent residency to people from Ukraine and Hong Kong without increasing the overall number.

The government also plans to introduce 82,000 more permanent residents through a separate one-time program that started this year for protected individuals already in Canada and some temporary workers. This two-year plan includes 115,000 protected persons and around 33,000 temporary workers. The government says the addition of 380,000 permanent residents through 2029 makes the system more predictable. It also says about half of the annual admissions are expected to be people already here on temporary visas.

Minister Defends Permanent Resident Plan

Immigration Minister Lena Diab has defended the one-time plan for 200,000 additional permanent residents. She said the new permanent residents are largely people who are already here, so they won't be imposing any new strains on the housing market or social infrastructure. Peter Fragistakos, parliamentary secretary to the immigration minister, discussed the budget's immigration levels plan, which faces pushback from the CPC.

The debate comes as the government faces criticism over its immigration targets and their impact on housing and services. The Conservatives argue the increase is too large given current economic conditions. They want Parliament to formally reject the plan and press for lower immigration levels. The government, meanwhile, says its approach provides predictability and that most new permanent residents are already in Canada.

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The motion is set to be debated Monday, with a vote expected later this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026. David Baxter, The Canadian Press