Conservatives Demand Audit of $300M PrescribeIT Program as Government Plans to Scrap It

Conservative MPs are urging the auditor general to investigate the federal government's handling of the PrescribeIT program, a $250-million initiative set to be discontinued next month. The program, aimed at modernizing prescription delivery, has faced criticism for its low adoption rate and lack of transparency, with concerns raised about the use of taxpayer funds and intellectual property rights.

Conservative MPs are intensifying their calls for the auditor general to investigate the federal government's management of the PrescribeIT program, a $250-million initiative reportedly set to be discontinued next month.

The program, launched in 2017, was designed to modernize how doctors send prescriptions to pharmacies, aiming to replace outdated methods like fax machines. However, Canada Health Infoway, the non-profit organization overseeing PrescribeIT and funded by the federal government, has announced that the program will cease operations on May 29 as it shifts to an open-standards approach for electronic prescriptions.

Conservative MP Dan Mazier, the party's health critic, criticized the program's lack of visibility and effectiveness during a news conference on Parliament Hill. He pointed out that, according to reporting by The Globe and Mail, fewer than five percent of prescriptions are currently being sent through PrescribeIT. Mazier highlighted that the initial budget for the project in 2016 was $40 million, but over the past decade, the cost has escalated to over $300 million.

This raises significant questions about the value Canadians have received for their investment, as many doctors continue to rely on fax machines for prescriptions. Mazier accused the government of obstructing efforts to obtain documents related to PrescribeIT, suggesting that the Liberals are delaying until they can restructure parliamentary committees to reflect their new majority in the House of Commons.

He warned that if this restructuring occurs, the public may never gain access to documents explaining the government's handling of the program. Additionally, Mazier raised concerns about the intellectual property tied to PrescribeIT. During an April 21 committee review, it was revealed that Canada Health Infoway contracted Telus Health to design the program, with Telus receiving $98 million for its work. Despite the taxpayer funding, Health Canada confirmed that the government holds no intellectual property pertaining to PrescribeIT.

Mazier argued that this means the Liberals effectively spent public funds to develop software that ultimately belongs to a private company. Ratcho Batchvarov, vice-president of provider solutions at Telus Health, explained to the committee that Telus already owned 85 percent of the intellectual property used to create PrescribeIT. He also noted that the program could not be transferred or maintained without Telus's involvement due to the extensive integration of Telus technology.

Bloc Québécois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, vice-chair of the House of Commons health committee, supported the Conservatives' demand for an auditor general inquiry. He criticized the government's management of IT contracts, stating that deficient oversight and excessive costs are recurring issues. In response, the office of federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel defended the decision to end PrescribeIT, citing its low adoption rate and lack of a path to self-sufficiency.

Guillaume Bertrand, Michel's director of communications, emphasized that ending the program was a financially responsible move to ensure value for taxpayer dollars





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