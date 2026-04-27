Conservatives Demand Audit of $300-Million Failed Digital Prescription Program

Conservative MPs are calling for an investigation into the $298-million PrescribeIT program, which aimed to digitize prescription transmission but was cancelled due to low usage. Concerns center around financial mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Conservative parliamentarians are demanding a thorough investigation into a nearly $300-million federal program designed to modernize prescription transmission, which is now being discontinued due to extremely low adoption rates among physicians.

The program, known as PrescribeIT, aimed to replace the outdated practice of faxing prescriptions with a secure digital system. However, after years of development and significant public investment, it has failed to gain traction, with less than 5% of prescriptions being processed through the platform. This lack of uptake has prompted serious questions about the program’s effectiveness and the allocation of taxpayer funds.

Dan Mazier, a Conservative Member of Parliament, spearheaded the call for an audit during a press conference held in Ottawa. He argued that the program’s failure was a result of deliberate obscurity, stating that the Liberal government intentionally kept PrescribeIT under the radar. He was joined by fellow Conservative MPs Burton Bailey, Helena Konanz, and Matt Strauss, all of whom voiced their concerns about the program’s financial mismanagement and lack of transparency.

The initial budget for PrescribeIT was estimated at $250 million, but recent disclosures from Health Canada reveal that the actual expenditure reached $298 million. A substantial portion of this funding, approximately $98 million, was directed to Telus Health, the primary technology vendor responsible for developing and maintaining the system.

The Conservatives are particularly critical of the fact that such a large sum of money was spent on a program that ultimately proved ineffective and failed to deliver on its intended goals. The concerns surrounding PrescribeIT were initially raised by a report in The Globe and Mail, which detailed the program’s escalating costs and its minimal impact on prescription practices.

This report triggered a response from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health, which summoned key figures involved in the program for questioning. Michael Green, the CEO of Canada Health Infoway – the government-funded non-profit overseeing the project – along with representatives from Health Canada and Telus Health, were called to testify before the committee.

However, the initial testimony failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding how the budget was allocated and why the program experienced such low adoption rates. Consequently, the committee unanimously voted to compel further testimony from Mr. Green, the chair of the Canada Health Infoway board, and a representative from Telus Health. The committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to deliberate on an emergency motion aimed at exploring options for continuing the investigation into PrescribeIT.

This includes potentially seeking access to internal documents and conducting a more in-depth review of the program’s financial records. The Conservatives hope that a comprehensive audit will uncover the reasons behind the program’s failure and hold those responsible accountable for the misuse of public funds. They believe that a thorough examination of the project’s lifecycle, from its initial conception to its eventual cancellation, is essential to prevent similar failures in the future.

The focus will be on understanding the decision-making processes, the oversight mechanisms, and the factors that contributed to the program’s inability to achieve its objectives. The ultimate goal is to ensure that future investments in healthcare technology are made more strategically and effectively, delivering tangible benefits to both patients and healthcare providers. The situation highlights the importance of robust project management, clear accountability, and effective communication in large-scale government initiatives





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prescribeit Digital Prescription Audit Canada Health Infoway Telus Health Conservative Party Healthcare Technology Federal Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin dominance rises above 60% – Weak altcoin demand delays rotationBitcoin leads the market as capital concentrates in BTC, while weak altcoin momentum delays broader cycle expansion.

Read more »

Bar and restaurant owners demand financial break to face extortion waveThe group representing bars and restaurants in Quebec are asking the province for a financial lifeline to deal with the growing problem of extortion.

Read more »

Optimism (OP) Shows Bullish Strength: Whale Activity and Demand Zone HoldOptimism (OP) is demonstrating a sustained bullish trend following a successful defense of the $0.117 demand zone. Increased whale activity in both Spot and Futures markets is bolstering the upward momentum, with a key test now looming at the supply zone overhead. The price is currently positioned for a potential push towards $0.166 if buyers maintain control.

Read more »

Dogecoin Faces Headwinds: Declining Demand and Rising Speculation Create a Fragile MarketDogecoin's price has fallen 17% in the last 90 days amid weakening demand, declining social activity, and a surge in speculative derivatives trading. The divergence between spot and derivatives markets raises concerns about the sustainability of any potential rally.

Read more »

Bitcoin Price Stability Explained by Derivatives Demand RecoveryBitcoin has shown relative stability around the $77K mark after reaching $79K, attributed to a recovery in derivatives demand and sustained buying pressure. Analyst Darkfrost points to positive Net Taker Volume and increased Aggregate Futures Volume as key indicators of market optimism and potential for further price increases towards $80K, though this relies on continued buy volume and is currently fueled by high market leverage.

Read more »

Toronto Residents Demand Safety Changes After Bricks Fall From Home Due to Truck-Cable CollisionA Toronto homeowner is facing costly repairs after a truck struck a telecommunications line, causing bricks to fall from her home's facade. Residents are calling for better safety protocols and accountability as similar incidents have occurred in the neighbourhood.

Read more »