Conservatives Ask Ethics Commissioner to Review Carney Ties to Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to review Prime Minister Mark Carney's friendship with Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg and determine whether an ethics screen is needed after Telesat won a $2.3 billion military satellite contract.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to review the relationship between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Telesat Corporation CEO Dan Goldberg.

Ethics Review Request For PM Carney

The request follows the awarding of a $2.3 billion military satellite contract to Telesat. Jivani wants the commissioner to determine whether a conflict of interest screen should be applied to Carney and to order one if necessary. The five-page letter, obtained by CTV News and posted online, details what Jivani describes as a longstanding friendship between Carney and Goldberg.

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Jivani argues that an ethics screen should be in place to prevent conflicts of interest between Carney's work as prime minister and the private interests of his friend. He also asked von Finckenstein to confirm whether Carney recused himself from decisions related to Telesat since March 14, 2025, and to investigate whether Carney's participation in matters involving Telesat, including promoting it, warrants further examination.

Given the long-standing friendship, Telesat's reliance on federal loans, contracts and capacity commitments worth several billion dollars and the decisions still to come, including the defence contract options, a reasonable person would expect at the very least an ethics screen to be established for the prime minister, Jivani wrote in the letter. The ethics commissioner's office confirmed the letter has been received. The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

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The office has previously said Carney has not had any role in the discussions and decisions connected to Telesat or Goldberg. In October, Carney's office told The Globe and Mail that the prime minister has not participated in any decisions or discussions related to Telesat or Dan Goldberg. Asked on Monday whether the Prime Minister's Office still stands by that statement, his spokesperson did not reply.

Jivani said in his letter that an informal assurance given by Carney's office is not sufficient and should not replace formal compliance measures under the Conflict of Interest Act. It is not published on your registry, it has no named administrator, and the public cannot verify how it operates, he wrote.

Carney does not have an ethics screen with Telesat, though one already exists to shield him from government decisions and discussions connected to companies with which he previously held management or oversight roles. According to Carney's ethics filing posted online, screens seek to minimize the possibility of conflicts arising between the public duties of the public office holder and their private interests or those of their relatives and friends.

Telesat Defence Contract Details

The ethics commissioner has not explained why a screen is not already in place between Carney and Goldberg. A spokesperson for the office said it cannot comment due to confidentiality rules. Telesat is a Canadian satellite operator that the prime minister and federal government have publicly championed as an alternative to American-owned SpaceX and an avenue to bolster Canadian sovereignty.

In August, the Defence Investment Agency awarded Telesat a $2.3 billion contract for military satellite communications capabilities in the Arctic, with options to increase it by an additional $432 million. The 15-year contract is for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project - Polar, known as ESCP-P. In December 2025, Telesat was made a strategic partner with the federal government to develop and bolster the Canadian Forces' military satellite communications capabilities.

Telesat spokesperson Sofia Ouslis defended the Canadian company and said the federal government's work with it dates back to 2017. Separately, Telesat spokesperson Lynette Simmons pointed to past comments from Goldberg in which he unequivocally said he has never asked Carney for government money, government contracts or for special treatment of any kind related to Telesat, either before or after he took office.

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As our CEO Dan Goldberg stated unequivocally previously, he's never asked Mr. Carney for government money, for government contracts - including on ESCP-P - or for special treatment of any kind related to Telesat, either before or after he took office, a Telesat spokesperson said in a statement. At a House of Commons Ethics Committee meeting last week, the ethics commissioner appeared to be unfamiliar with the connection between Carney and Goldberg but said the Conservatives could send him a letter requesting a review.

Carney Goldberg Friendship Timeline

Telesat is one of the largest recipients of federal loans, contracts and capacity commitments in the space sector, Jivani writes in his letter. Goldberg's relationship with Carney dates back nearly two decades. Goldberg moved to Ottawa in 2006 and soon after met Carney, who was a senior official at the Department of Finance. The two had kids in the same soccer league, according to the Ottawa Business Journal.

Along with AI Minister Evan Solomon, they became running buddies and remained close even when Carney became governor of the Bank of England, with Goldberg visiting him in London. They have run a marathon together in London. The two have been described as good friends multiple times publicly, and neither has denied they are close personal friends. Since Carney launched his political career in 2025, Goldberg has frequently been in his corner.

He attended a leadership campaign event and both swearing-in ceremonies in March and May of last year, including the swearing in of Carney's cabinet. This year Goldberg was also appointed to the federal government's strategic exports advisory council and was invited to speak at the Canada Investment Summit. Carney regularly promotes the company, for example in an interview with the New York Times and in his official statement at the NATO Summit.

In September, Carney told the New York Times that Canada will diversify away from Starlink by relying on the new Telesat LEO constellation that is expected to launch in early 2028. The company is building a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites, called Lightspeed or LEO. The Prime Minister's Office on Monday said Carney was not involved nor consulted on the decision to enter into a strategic partnership with Telesat.

Telesat Financial Challenges And Lawsuit

AI Minister Evan Solomon is also friends with Goldberg and is subject to an ethics screen covering both Goldberg and Telesat. Federal Conservatives have been raising this issue since at least August, when they requested the Carney government open the books on the deal. At the time, defence critic James Bezan said the Canadian military needs the satellite capability, but the public deserves additional transparency, given that the awarding of the contract was expedited over a matter of several months.

Goldberg said on an earnings call last week that the contract Telesat struck with the government is a major validation of the Lightspeed Network and suggested that he expects to strike more contracts with the Canadian Armed Forces. While the Lightspeed network has growth potential, the company's legacy business of geostationary satellites, dubbed Telesat GEO, is in decline and has US$1.7 billion in debt coming due within five weeks.

The company has said it cannot repay that debt and is hoping to refinance it. Telesat is also facing a lawsuit.