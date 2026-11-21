B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson has merged the housing ministry into a broader portfolio, and the NDP interim leader says existing housing plans are being torn down. The new ministry will be led by first-time legislator Cathie Ounsted.

British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson is moving to tear up existing housing plans, according to NDP interim leader Jennifer Whiteside. She said the decision to eliminate the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs as a separate office is deeply disappointing.

The housing portfolio has been folded into the new Ministry of Local Government, Housing, Sport and Culture. Whiteside said the change appears to be the first step toward scrapping existing housing legislation. During and after the election campaign, Doerkson promised to repeal key aspects of the provincial housing legislation introduced by the former NDP government of David Eby. The legislation legalized higher densities on single-lot properties in municipalities with populations above 5,000 people.

Also read British Columbia's premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, cabinet to be sworn in today

Future of Provincial Housing Legislation

Bill 44, which New Democrats consider their signature housing legislation, also came with housing targets that local governments have criticized. The future of the legislation now falls to first-time legislator Cathie Ounsted, a former municipal councillor in Greater Victoria, who will head the new ministry following her appointment. Doerkson said Friday at a news conference that his government will work with the federal government in every way possible to develop housing.

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He said he committed himself to combining some ministries, and the housing ministry is one of them. Whiteside said housing affordability is a generational challenge. She said B.C. deserves a government fighting to fix it, not one that abdicates its responsibility. Whiteside also said she is concerned about the signal that comes from combining the housing portfolio with others.

British Columbians are struggling in an impossible affordability crisis, and in the worst housing crisis in a generation, this government has downgraded the housing portfolio, alongside labour, she said. Doerkson said during the inaugural meeting of the Conservative caucus after the election earlier this month that housing decisions will be returned to the people and communities. He said they know their neighbourhoods better than Victoria. Whiteside said British Columbians deserve a government that reflects B.C.

Criticism of Cabinet Diversity

's diversity. She said it is shocking that women make up just one-third of cabinet. For the first time in three decades, she said, B.C.

's Chinese-Canadian community has no representation at the cabinet table. That community is the province's largest visible minority group, with nearly 600,000 people. Doerkson became premier after the election earlier this month. Whiteside is serving as interim leader of the B.C. NDP.