Conservative Party of B.C. Raises $2.77 Million in Q3 2026

The Conservative Party of British Columbia raised nearly $2.77 million in the third quarter of 2026, outpacing the NDP by almost three times despite internal leadership turmoil and recent controversies.

The Conservative Party of British Columbia raised nearly three times as many donations as the New Democrats during the third quarter of 2026, securing a significant financial advantage ahead of the recent election cycle. According to interim financial reports released by Elections BC on Tuesday, the party of premier-designate Lorne Doerkson collected almost $2.77 million between July 1 and September 30. This substantial fundraising haul occurred even as the party navigated significant internal turmoil and public controversies that led to the resignation of former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay just before last month's election.

Record Fundraising Amid Internal Turmoil

Despite the high-profile resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay on the eve of the election, the Conservative Party of B.C. managed to attract a massive influx of campaign contributions. The interim financial reports indicate that the party's ability to raise funds was not diminished by the leadership crisis. Instead, the financial performance suggests that donor confidence remained robust or perhaps increased as the election date approached. The $2.77 million figure represents a clear departure from the party's performance in previous quarters and establishes a new baseline for future campaign finance efforts in the province.

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NDP Financial Performance Lagging

In stark contrast to the Conservative surge, the party of outgoing Premier David Eby raised just over $986,000 during the same three-month period. This sharp decline in fundraising activity has prompted further questions about the New Democrats' readiness for an election that ultimately saw the party reduced to the Opposition. For context, the New Democrats raised about $1.81 million between January 1 and June 30, a figure that was already lower than the Conservatives' $2.29 million raised in the first half of the year. The drop from $1.81 million to $986,000 in the subsequent quarter highlights a significant shift in donor sentiment or campaign momentum.

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Greens and Third-Party Dynamics

The financial landscape in British Columbia also includes the performance of the B.C. Greens, who continue to operate with a much smaller fundraising base compared to the two major parties. With new leader Emily Lowan at the helm, the B.C. Greens raised just under $346,000 in the third quarter. While this amount is substantially lower than the millions raised by the Conservatives and New Democrats, it reflects the ongoing challenges small parties face in attracting large-scale donations. The data provided by Elections BC offers a comprehensive view of the financial health of all registered political parties in the province during this critical period.

Impact on Future Political Strategy

The disparity in fundraising between the Conservative Party of B.C. and the New Democrats will likely influence political strategy in the coming months. With Lorne Doerkson positioned as premier-designate, the financial resources accumulated by the Conservatives could play a pivotal role in shaping the new government's agenda and communication efforts. Conversely, the New Democrats, now in the Opposition, may need to reassess their fundraising strategies to rebuild their financial reserves. The reports, originally published by Wolfgang Depner of The Canadian Press on November 3, 2026, serve as a vital record of this transition in power and the financial realities that underpin it.