Conservative MPs Lobby in Washington Amidst Trade Tensions

A delegation of Conservative MPs, led by Jamil Jivani, met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Canadian business interests in Washington D.C. to discuss ongoing trade negotiations. The visit comes as the U.S. threatens trade enforcement action against Canada and follows previous diplomatic efforts by Jivani and scrutiny from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Conservative Member of Parliament Jamil Jivani led a delegation of Tory colleagues to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for discussions with Canadian business interests and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting, facilitated by the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada, occurs amidst ongoing trade negotiations where Greer has publicly characterized Canada as a challenging negotiating partner. Jivani, known for his close ties to Vice-President JD Vance and established connections within the Trump administration, previously undertook a solo diplomatic mission to Washington in February.

During that visit, he engaged with both Vance and Greer, and briefly spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing his desire to support Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to forge a new trade agreement with the U.S. administration. The purpose of this latest trip, however, remained somewhat opaque, with Jivani’s office initially declining to comment.

The Conservative Leader, Pierre Poilievre, when questioned about Jivani’s meetings and objectives, stated he lacked specific information to share, emphasizing that Conservative MPs consistently travel to Washington to advocate for tariff-free trade. He further urged the Carney government to leverage all available Canadian relationships to secure a favorable trade deal with the United States. Later, a spokesperson for Poilievre clarified that a delegation of Tory MPs was present in Washington, conveying the Conservative party’s unified “Team Canada” message.

This delegation included prominent figures such as Conservative finance critic Shuvaloy Majumdar, foreign affairs critic Michael Chong, and MPs Jacob Mantle and Corey Tochor. The spokesperson, Sam Lilly, expressed optimism about the visit, anticipating “direct, practical conversations” that would contribute to protecting and potentially expanding tariff-free trade between the two nations. Shelby Kramp-Neuman, the Conservative critic for Canada-U.S. trade, remained in Ottawa on Wednesday but announced plans to travel to D.C. in the coming weeks.

This coordinated effort highlights the Conservative party’s commitment to actively engaging in the trade negotiations. This recent activity follows a pattern of engagement and, at times, internal friction within the Conservative party regarding its approach to U.S. trade relations. Poilievre previously publicly criticized Jivani following his initial visit to Washington, after Jivani described Canadian reactions to the trade war as an “anti-America hissy fit” in an interview with a right-wing news outlet.

When pressed on Wednesday whether his views on Jivani’s independent statements had changed, Poilievre remained evasive. The timing of this meeting is also significant, occurring shortly after Greer informed a congressional committee about the possibility of trade enforcement actions against Canada if U.S. alcohol products are not reinstated on the shelves of Canadian liquor stores. This potential escalation underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the ongoing trade discussions.

The Conservative party’s proactive engagement, despite internal disagreements, signals a determination to influence the outcome of these negotiations and safeguard Canadian economic interests. The delegation’s focus on direct communication and practical solutions suggests a pragmatic approach to navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving Canada-U.S. trade landscape.

The situation is further complicated by the political dynamics within Canada, with the Conservative party positioning itself as a strong advocate for free trade and a defender of Canadian interests in the face of perceived American protectionism





globepolitics / 🏆 12. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada-U.S. Trade Conservative Party Jamil Jivani Pierre Poilievre Trade Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carney's trade advisory group meets for 1st time, welcomes new memberNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Quebec premier meets U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington D.C.National Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Canada Takes Cautious Approach to CUSMA Review Amid U.S. and Mexico TalksCanada is adopting a deliberate and strategic approach to the review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), contrasting with Mexico’s more aggressive negotiations. While facing criticism from Conservative MPs for its lack of transparency, trade experts argue that Canada’s measured strategy is the best path forward, given the uncertainties in U.S. trade policy. The government remains focused on protecting long-term trade interests and avoiding unfavorable terms.

Read more »

Syracuse Students Vandalize Conservative ‘Change My Mind’ TableStudents at Syracuse University vandalized and stole a sign from a debate table hosted by conservative students discussing youth gender transitions. The incident involved aggressive behavior and threats towards the table hosts, with concerns raised about potential doxxing if a police report was filed.

Read more »

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani returns to Washington to meet with U.S. trade repConservative MP Jamil Jivani is back in Washington today for a meeting with Canadian business interests and U.S. Trade Representative.

Read more »

Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder Says Liberal Party Tried to Poach HerConservative MP Kelly DeRidder reports receiving a call from a Liberal Party member attempting to convince her to switch parties, promising a better chance of winning the next election. She declined the offer, citing concerns about transparency and accountability in government.

Read more »