Conservative MP Ben Lobb warns that the Dec. 7 byelection in Brantford-Brant South will hinge on voter turnout, with internal party divisions and poll data suggesting a highly contested race for the federal seat.

Conservative Member of Parliament Ben Lobb has declared the upcoming byelection in the riding of Brantford-Brant South to be a closely contested battle where the final outcome will likely depend entirely on which party can most effectively mobilize its base. Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Lobb emphasized that the precise margin of victory remains uncertain and that the race will ultimately be decided by who achieves higher voter turnout on election day.

Voter Turnout Drives Dec. 7 Race Dynamics

Lobb stated that he does not believe any political observer can predict the exact result, noting that the primary factor will be the ability of each campaign to get their supporters to the polls. He argued that in such a tight race, the strategy of identifying and contacting voters becomes the most critical element of the campaign effort. The vote is scheduled for December 7 and is held to fill the vacancy left by former Conservative MP Larry Brock.

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Brock resigned from his seat in September after announcing earlier in the summer that he would return to his role in the Brantford Crown attorney's office. This byelection is one of six held on the same day, but it carries significant weight as a litmus test for the Conservative Party and its leader, Pierre Poilievre, who has faced internal challenges following the loss of several MPs and staff members over the past year.

Internal Conservative Divisions and Spending Strategy

Behind the public unity, Conservative Members of Parliament are privately divided regarding their chances of retaining the Brantford-Brant South seat. More than one Conservative MP informed CTV News that they do not believe the party will successfully hold the riding, citing difficult odds. However, other Conservative MPs maintained that it is too early to declare the race lost and argued that there is still a viable path to victory despite the close polling numbers.

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A senior Conservative source revealed that the party has allocated the majority of its spending budget for the six byelections specifically toward the race in Brantford-Brant South. Political parties operate under a global spending cap for byelections and have the discretion to distribute these funds across different races. The source echoed Lobb's sentiment that the result will come down to turnout, noting that the Conservatives have identified a larger pool of potential voters in this riding than in previous campaigns.

Turnout rates are historically much lower in byelections compared to general federal elections, which can significantly amplify the impact of a small number of votes. The source requested anonymity to speak freely about the party's internal planning and future prospects without political repercussions. This strategic focus on Brantford-Brant South highlights the seat's importance to the party's standing in Ontario.

Poilievre's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Conservative sources widely acknowledge that a loss in this Ontario riding would place additional pressure on Pierre Poilievre's tenure as party leader. When asked about the byelection on November 6, Poilievre affirmed his intention to remain as leader and vowed to continue fighting even if the party suffers another defeat. He stated that the party would focus on victory and avoid speculating on negative outcomes.

Lobb reinforced this stance by stating that the caucus should focus on the tasks at hand, such as knocking on doors and finding new voters. He warned that low turnout can make a substantial difference in the voter pool, potentially swinging the election. When asked if losing the riding would damage morale within the Conservative caucus, Lobb insisted that the focus must remain on winning the race until the final vote is counted.

Candidates and Polling Data Shape Outlook

The Conservative candidate is former Brantford mayor Kevin Davis, who resigned from his municipal position earlier in the month to run in the byelection. His selection raised eyebrows because the party did not hold an open nomination contest. Dave Carrol, a pastor and longtime Conservative, had hoped to run for the federal party but is instead running as an independent, which risks splitting the conservative vote.

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Carrol rejected the idea that his independent run would split the Conservative vote in an interview with CTV News Kitchener. The Liberal candidate is financial planner Joy O'Donnell, who represented the party in the 2025 general election. A Nanos Research poll released last week shows the Liberals polling at 45 percent nationally compared to 29 percent for the Conservatives.

Nanos Research founder Nik Nanos described the Brantford-Brant South race as a toss-up, even before Carrol announced his independent candidacy. Nanos noted that if the Conservatives lose due to a vote split, Pierre Poilievre would be directly implicated in the failure. The riding has been held by a Conservative since 2008 and saw the party win with 52 percent of the vote in the 2025 general election.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The political landscape in Brantford-Brant South has been relatively stable for the Conservatives, but the 2025 general election saw the party win with a 52 percent share of the vote against 41 percent for the Liberals. However, recent trends suggest increased competitiveness, as seen in the August byelection where the Liberals flipped a Conservative riding in Quebec.

In the Chicoutimi-Le Fjord riding, the Liberals won with an 18-point margin of victory, despite losing by single digits in the 2025 general election. This shift in voter sentiment adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Brantford-Brant South race. The outcome of this byelection will provide crucial insights into the current political climate and the strength of the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre's leadership.