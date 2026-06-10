Conservative MP calls for immediate change in First Nations status under Indian Act

A Conservative MP has sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging him to pass legislation that would change the rules establishing who is entitled to First Nations status under the Indian Act. The MP, Billy Morin, has received more than 4,000 letters demanding immediate action to eliminate gender inequities and allow some 3,500 people to become eligible for First Nations status.

A Conservative MP says more than 4,000 letters have been sent to the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues demanding that the federal government immediately change the way First Nations status works under the Indian Act .

The committee, known as INAN, is studying legislation that would change the rules establishing who is entitled to First Nations status under the Indian Act. Some senators and First Nations leaders said the bill didn’t go far enough. The legislation was drafted to eliminate some gender inequities in the Indian Act and allow some 3,500 people to become eligible for First Nations status.

Some chiefs say that if the law is not changed, their communities could be left with no federally recognized members in the next generation — essentially eliminating their rights as a distinct people. The Liberals have been urged by First Nations leaders and the United Nations to eliminate the second-generation cutoff.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty has indicated the federal government does not support the amended Senate bill and has opted instead to continue consultations with First Nations on a path forward. The Conservative MP, Billy Morin, urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to pass Bill S-2 with the Senate amendments





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

First Nations Status Indian Act Conservative MP Prime Minister Mark Carney Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty Senate Amendments Second-Generation Cutoff Gender Inequities First Nations Leaders United Nations Bill S-2 Billy Morin Prime Minister Mark Carney Conservative Party Indigenous Services

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ksi Lisims LNG signs benefit agreements with 3 First NationsThe lead developer of the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas project planned for the West Coast has announced benefit agreements with three First Nations in northern British Columbia.

Read more »

Ksi Lisims LNG Forges Benefit Agreements with Three First Nations in British ColumbiaThe Ksi Lisims LNG project has formalized benefit agreements with three First Nations, setting a precedent for Indigenous participation in major energy developments. The agreements cover revenue sharing, job creation, and environmental stewardship, aiming to create lasting prosperity for the Nass region while advancing Canada's liquefied natural gas export capacity.

Read more »

Ksi Lisims LNG signs benefit agreements with 3 First NationsThe LNG project signed benefit agreements with three First Nations, indicating progress in indigenous partnerships.

Read more »

Ksi Lisims LNG Project Secures Benefit Agreements with First Nations Amid Ongoing ChallengesThe Ksi Lisims LNG project has secured benefit agreements with three First Nations, leading to the withdrawal of legal challenges. However, the project still faces political and legal opposition from other Indigenous groups and environmentalists over its environmental impact.

Read more »