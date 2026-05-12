Conservative MLAs call on Liberals to maintain avalanche control in Rogers Pass

Conservative MLAs in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central-Rockies and Parkland, Alta. are concerned about the future of avalanche control in Rogers Pass after the Canadian military's involvement ends. They argue that the Liberal government's cut puts safety and the economy at risk.

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on Saturday, March 2, 2020.

(Contributed) Mel Arnold wants to know what the federal government’s plan is for avalanche control in Rogers Pass come August 2027.

“Unfortunately, the Liberal government has not outlined any strategy for how avalanche control and public safety at Rogers Pass will be maintained once the CAF’s involvement ends. This significant Liberal Government cut puts safety and a key economic corridor at risk,” said the Conservative Kamloops-Shuswap-Central-Rockies MLA in a May 12 joint statement with Parkland, Alta.

MLA Dane LloydThe MLAs refer to the recent confirmation by the Department of National Defence that the Canadian military won’t be “For 65 years, soldiers of the Royal Canadian Artillery have supported avalanche control operations in the area, helping keep this vital economic corridor open year-round…,” note the MLAs.

“The economic importance of this corridor cannot be understated: over 4,000 vehicles and 40 trains pass through Rogers Pass every day, and every hour it’s closed would cost the Canadian economy an estimated $3 million. “The annual deployment of the CAF under OP PALACI to Rogers Pass provides protection to a critical transportation gateway at a low cost to taxpayers.

” The MLAs call on “the Liberals” to ensure the “continued operation of avalanche control in the Rogers Pass and other critical economic corridors,” adding “Canada’s economy and the transportation infrastructure it relies on cannot afford to wait.





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Liberal Government Conservative Mlas Rogers Pass Avalanche Control Canadian Military Economic Corridor Transportation Infrastructure Canada's Economy OP PALACI Department Of National Defence

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