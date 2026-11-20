Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks on oligopolies show he favours corporate power brokers over consumers, amid Quebecor's proposed $31-billion takeover of Telus.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is weighing in on Quebecor Inc.'s proposed takeover of Telus Corp., saying Prime Minister Mark Carney's comments on the issue show he favours the corporate power brokers over the consumers.

On Monday, Quebecor announced it was eyeing a $31-billion takeover of Telus. However, Telus has cited serious concerns with the offer, including how it could survive regulatory scrutiny. A potential transaction would likely lead to reviews by the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Companies in this story include (TSX:QBR.

Also read Quebecor's Unsolicited $31 Billion Bid for Telus Threatens Canadian Telecom Competition

Prime Minister Mark Carney Oligopoly Comments Spark Debate

B) and (TSX:T). On Wednesday, the prime minister said more competition, lower prices and better service would be key to any federal decision if ongoing talks between the companies culminate in an agreement for Ottawa to review. While Carney did not comment directly on Quebecor's proposal, he said that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players, though he did not elaborate further.

Poilievre says he has never seen any economist anywhere in the world make that argument. He said his party would judge any outcomes based on whether they bring down prices for consumers. The Conservative leader made the comments Friday on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where he spoke to media. The Canadian Press photograph shows Poilievre speaking at the microphones.

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Poilievre's criticism adds political pressure to a proposed deal that would reshape Canada's telecommunications sector. The transaction, if it proceeds, would combine two major players and face intense scrutiny from regulators. Carney's remarks suggested that reducing the number of competitors could, in some market structures, enhance competition. Poilievre rejected that logic and framed the debate around consumer costs.

Quebecor Quebecor Telus Regulatory Scrutiny Concerns

Quebecor's $31-billion offer for Telus was announced Monday. Telus responded with serious concerns about the offer, specifically questioning how it could survive regulatory review. The federal government would play a key role if the companies reach an agreement that Ottawa reviews. The Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada would all likely examine the deal.

Poilievre said his party would focus on whether any outcome lowers prices for consumers. He argued that Carney's comments reveal whose interests he prioritizes. The prime minister said competition, lower prices and better service would be central to any federal decision. He did not directly address Quebecor's proposal when asked about the broader issue.

Carney said an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure. He did not provide further details. Poilievre said he has never seen any economist anywhere in the world make that argument. His remarks underscore a sharp political divide over how to approach major telecom mergers.

The proposal remains in early stages. Telus has not accepted the offer and has raised doubts about its viability under regulatory scrutiny. Any formal agreement would trigger a complex review process. Shares of Quebecor and Telus trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols QBR.

B and T. The companies have not announced a definitive agreement. The debate comes as Canadians continue to face some of the highest telecom prices among developed countries. Consumer advocates have long called for more competition and lower bills. Poilievre's Conservatives have positioned themselves as champions of consumers on cost-of-living issues.

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Telus Quebecor Consumer Prices Political Divide

The party says it would judge the deal strictly on whether it reduces prices. Carney's government has said competition, affordability and service quality would guide its review if the companies reach an agreement. The prime minister's comments on oligopolies drew immediate criticism from the opposition. The proposed takeover would be one of the largest ever in Canadian telecommunications.

It would likely face months of regulatory analysis and political debate. Quebecor is based in Quebec and has expanded in wireless and media. Telus is one of Canada's three largest telecom carriers. A merger would significantly alter the competitive landscape.

Telus said it has serious concerns about how the offer could survive regulatory scrutiny. The company has not indicated whether it will engage in further talks. Poilievre said his party would base any judgment on outcomes for consumers. He argued that fewer players does not automatically mean more competition.

The prime minister's remarks left room for interpretation. He said market structure matters and that an oligopoly can sometimes lead to more competition with fewer players. Poilievre rejected that view. He said no economist anywhere in the world has made that argument and that his party would focus on lowering prices for consumers.

Federal Agencies Review Telecom Deal Competition

The federal review, if triggered, would involve the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Each has a different mandate in assessing telecom deals. Canadians have long debated the concentration of the telecom sector. The proposed Quebecor-Telus deal would test the government's approach to competition and affordability.

Poilievre's comments signal that the opposition will make the deal a political issue. Carney's comments suggest the government will weigh market structure carefully. The story is developing. Quebecor announced its interest on Monday. Telus has cited serious concerns. No agreement has been reached.