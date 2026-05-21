Conservative Leader Says Alberta's Future in Confederation Should Be Resolved

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he and all Conservative MPs will press for Alberta to remain part of Canada in any separation referendum campaign in the province., A preliminary move was made to add a question about Alberta's future in Confederation to a slate of referendum questions in October. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to hold a televised address later today, and no committee meeting was held on Wednesday.

CONSERVATIVE LEADER SAYS PRESS FOR ALBERTA TO REMAIN PART OF CANADA ANY SEPARATION REFERENDUM CAMPAIGN IN THE PROVINCE ALBERTA PREMIER SCHEDULED TO HOLD TELEVISED ADDRESS LATER TODAY AS UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY GOVERNMENT CONSIDERS ADDING A QUESTION ABOUT ALBERTA 'S FUTURE IN CONFEDERATION TO A SLATE OF REFERENDUM QUESTIONS IN OCTOBER.

NO MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY. CONSERVATIVE LEADER SAYS PM SHOULD DO MORE TO QUELL SEPARATIST SENTIMENT IN ALBERTA BY PUSHING RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AND DROPPING THE GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM. AGREEMENT WITH SMITH LAST WEEK INCLUDED ADJUSTED CLIMATE POLICIES INCLUDING INDUSTRIAL CARBON PRICING AND BACKED PLANS FOR A NEW OIL PIPELINE. REPORT BY THE CANADIAN PRESS FIRST PUBLISHED MAY 21, 2026





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Conservative Party Alberta Separation Referendum Danielle Smith Prime Minister Mark Carney Industrial Carbon Pricing New Oil Pipeline Septic Sentiment United Conservative Party Government Separation Alsacia Gun Buyback Program

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