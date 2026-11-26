Pierre Poilievre announces Conservative opposition to Bill C-39 after Liberals rejected changes. The Building Canada Strong Act faces unified opposition as it nears House vote.

Pierre Poilievre has declared that the Conservative Party of Canada now opposes Bill C-39, the Liberal government's flagship major projects legislation. This significant shift in position comes after the Liberal majority government refused to accept major amendments proposed by the opposition during an exhaustive committee study. The Bill C-39, formally known as the Building Canada Strong Act, represents a critical legislative effort by the current administration to accelerate infrastructure development through enhanced federal powers.

Committee Hearings Reveal Deep Legislative Divide

The decision to oppose the bill follows a grueling eight-day period in the House of Commons special committee. During this marathon session, committee members engaged in more than 100 hours of debate over proposed amendments. The committee heard testimony over six days and frequently sat from around 9 a.m. until midnight, including through last weekend. This unusual schedule drew sharp criticism from opposition MPs, who argued that the compressed timeline and extended hours hindered their ability to properly scrutinize the complex legislation. Most committees typically meet only a couple of times a week when the House is sitting for brief intervals. The committee reported the bill back to the House of Commons on Wednesday, marking the end of this intensive review phase.

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Conservative Criticism of Carney's Economic Strategy

Pierre Poilievre articulated strong objections to the bill during an outdoor news conference on Parliament Hill. He stood alongside Conservative MPs who participated in the committee debates to deliver a unified message against the legislation. Poilievre argued that Bill C-39 fails to address the fundamental issues he identifies as anti-development policies inherited from the previous administration under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He specifically called for the elimination of industrial carbon pricing policies, which he claims continue to burden businesses. Poilievre described Prime Minister Mark Carney's approach as economic authoritarianism designed to profit corporate power brokers at the expense of working-class citizens. He alleged that the government seeks to block the majority of projects with red tape while providing special carveouts and bailouts to allies close to the Prime Minister.

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Bill Provisions and Stakeholder Reactions

Bill C-39 grants cabinet the authority to designate regions of national interest, allowing major projects to bypass standard approval delays. This measure expands on powers introduced last year through Bill C-5, the Building Canada Act. That previous legislation allowed cabinet to list specific projects as being in the national interest to accelerate reviews. Bill C-39 also amends the Canada Labour Code to reduce labor disruptions in federally regulated sectors like rail, airline, and port industries. While business groups support these changes, unions strongly oppose them. One compromise amendment requires a committee to study the government's use of anti-strike powers each time they are invoked. This provision fell short of the opposition's request for a mandatory vote in the House of Commons.

Political Implications and Next Legislative Steps

With Pierre Poilievre's announcement, all opposition parties in the House of Commons now oppose C-39. The current political landscape features 173 Liberal MPs and 164 opposition MPs, including 137 Conservatives, 21 Bloc Québécois MPs, five New Democrats, and one Green Party MP. There are currently six vacancies in the House. Prime Minister Mark Carney has identified this bill as a major priority, aiming to pass it before the House breaks for the holidays in December. The House of Commons is scheduled to sit until Friday, December 11, while the Senate sits until December 18. A special Senate committee is already studying the bill, meaning any amendments could force the legislation back to the House for further review. Labour, environmental, and First Nations advocates have also called for the legislation to be scrapped entirely.