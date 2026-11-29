Former PMO official Keith Beardsley warns that public infighting among senior Conservatives like Jenni Byrne and Fred DeLorey is demoralizing the base and hurting Pierre Poilievre.

Senior infighting within the Conservative Party is creating significant political challenges for Leader Pierre Poilievre as the official opposition prepares for critical electoral tests. Former Prime Minister's Office deputy chief of staff Keith Beardsley stated that heated online exchanges among top party figures are demoralizing grassroots members and placing Poilievre in an uncomfortable position. This discord comes at a time when the Conservatives are trailing the Liberals in national public opinion polls, with national byelections scheduled for December 7.

Public Sniping Damages Party Unity

The current climate involves public disagreements between prominent Conservative strategists and former officials, including Jenni Byrne, Fred DeLorey, and Dimitris Soudas. Beardsley, who worked closely with these individuals during the Stephen Harper government, described the situation as politically damaging because it is played out in the public sphere. He noted that while internal disagreements are normal, public fighting negatively affects the party's rank and file, who eventually become drawn into these conflicts.

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Beardsley explained that seeing senior figures fight publicly makes it difficult for the party to seek support from swing voters. He questioned whether prospective supporters would vote for a party that appears to have its act together or one where members are openly attacking each other. This type of division projects a negative image to Canadians and undermines the electoral prospects of the official opposition during a challenging period.

Impact on Grassroots and Byelections

The turmoil is particularly concerning for the Conservative base, who view the public discord as highly demoralizing. Beardsley warned that this environment encourages further infighting, as many supporters watching from the sidelines might feel emboldened to engage in mudslinging themselves. This internal friction poses a direct threat to the Conservative Party's performance in the six byelections occurring on December 7, where maintaining discipline and a united front is essential for retaining seats.

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Poilievre, the Member of Parliament for Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta, faces the stress of trying to unite a party that appears divided. Beardsley argued that such infighting typically occurs when a party is in trouble and people turn on themselves. The visible disunity suggests a deeper issue within the organization, especially as the Conservatives trail in the polls for the first time in years.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Party Status

Jenni Byrne, who served as the Conservative Party's campaign director in the 2011, 2015, and 2025 election campaigns, is a confidante of Poilievre and represents him on the national council. Fred DeLorey, the former campaign director for the 2021 election under leader Erin O'Toole, has pointed out that recent news articles describe Poilievre as an embattled leader. DeLorey highlighted that a significant number of federal staff have left to work for the British Columbia provincial Conservatives, indicating broader organizational strain.

Dimitris Soudas, who served as the prime minister's chief spokesperson and later as the party's executive director, has been a regular political analyst in both French and English media. DeLorey noted that the party is facing multiple challenges, including the potential loss of at least one of the two held ridings in the upcoming byelections. He compared the current polling percentages unfavorably to the Canadian Alliance's performance in the 2000 election, suggesting that things are not good in Conservative land.

Next Steps for Party Leadership

Poilievre needs to address the issues dividing the party and ensure there is no public disagreement among senior Conservatives going forward. The party must demonstrate unity to prevent further erosion of support among swing voters and the base. With the byelections on December 7 approaching, the focus must shift from internal disputes to a cohesive campaign strategy. Failure to do so risks further damaging the party's reputation and electoral viability in the near term.