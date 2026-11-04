Conservative Critique of Carney Government 2026 Budget Amid US Trade Talks

Conservative shadow minister Shuvaloy Majumdar attacks the Carney government's fiscal strategy, citing $733 billion debt and neglect of SMEs during US trade negotiations.

The federal government is scheduled to table its 2026 budget on Thursday as ongoing trade negotiations with the United States continue following recent midterm elections. Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations Shuvaloy Majumdar joined host Michael Higgins to critique the Carney government's economic direction and fiscal preparedness. This discussion highlights deepening partisan divides over how to manage national debt and stimulate growth during a period of international trade uncertainty.

National Debt Burden and Economic Stagnation

The Conservative opposition argues that the Liberal administration has failed to uphold its own fiscal guardrails, pointing to a national debt of $733 billion. Majumdar states this represents the highest combined national debt from all Canadian governments in history. He emphasizes that the interest servicing of this debt alone costs every Canadian family approximately $6,000 annually.

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According to Majumdar, the country suffers from structural stagnation characterized by quarterly declines rather than growth. He contrasts Canada's performance with the United States, which has achieved four percent growth, and Europe, which operates at double Canada's current rate of two percent. The shadow minister contends that despite rising interest rates from the central bank, the economic outlook remains gloomy due to a lack of strategic planning by the current leadership.

Majumdar attributes this stagnation to a failure to deregulate and enhance domestic growth. He specifically cites anti-development laws in Alberta and tax measures that have driven a trillion dollars of capital to the United States over the last decade. More than $100 billion of this capital fled in the last year alone, suggesting that current policies are actively discouraging investment rather than attracting it.

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Support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

When asked about expectations for support directed at small and medium-sized businesses, Majumdar asserts that the government is not serving these companies under current tariff pressures. He claims that relief measures are bypassing small enterprises in favor of large corporate insiders who hold close ties to Prime Minister Carney. The opposition argues this favoritism undermines the backbone of the Canadian economy.

Small businesses, according to the shadow minister, are crushed by excessive government regulation and tax burdens. They face an uncertain environment that prevents effective budgeting and long-term planning. Majumdar demands a government that prioritizes these enterprises over big corporate financiers, arguing that the current regulatory environment is breaking their backs and stifling growth decisions.

Fiscal Responsibility and Tax Reform Proposals

The Conservative party is calling for significant cuts to wasteful spending, a reduction in deficits, and the elimination of fuel taxes. Majumdar argues that axing the gas tax comes at no cost to the taxpayer because the distributed fuel is American-supplied. He frames this as a demand for common sense in the national budgetary process rather than a costly expenditure.

The opposition suggests that the government should eliminate consultants, excessive bureaucracy, and regulatory barriers that slow down the economy. Majumdar also points to foreign aid programs that he claims are not priorities for Canadian taxpayers. He insists that the budget must focus on returning to a balanced financial state after what he describes as an out-of-control financial cycle lasting over a year and a half.

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Trade Strategy and US Political Landscape

Majumdar accuses Prime Minister Carney of using trade negotiations with the United States as a political foil to cover for domestic policy failures. He notes that no American political party ran on a platform to relieve or end the tariffs imposed on Canada. Consequently, he expects no structural changes to occur in trade relations despite the shifting political landscape in Washington.

The shadow minister anticipates that the new Congress will be somewhat discombobulated as seventy new legislators adjust to their chambers in the House and Senate. He acknowledges the difficulty of dealing with an unpredictable president but expresses sympathy for the challenges faced in confronting unjustified tariffs. The Conservative position remains that the government has failed to recruit investment or unlock the economy despite having significant time to make decisive changes.