Conservationists remind Canadians to protect turtle population

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is reminding Canadians of the importance of protecting our turtle population, as all eight freshwater species in Ontario are at-risk. The largest threats to our turtles are loss of wetland habitat and vehicles. Conservationists suggest supporting efforts to conserve and restore wetland habitat near you, and leave nesting turtles alone and do not interfere with their eggs.

World Turtle Day was May 23, and conservationists at Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) are reminding Canadians of the importance of protecting our turtle population. Canada is home to 12 native turtle species, eight are freshwater and four are marine species.

Ontario has all eight freshwater species. Unfortunately, all eight are on the list of species at-risk. It’s not a list you want to find yourself on, as inclusion of any wild animal, plant, or fungus means its population is declining to the point where it may disappear entirely.

Hence World Turtle Day exists to remind folks to take care of our Painted Turtles, Common Snapping Turtles, Blanding’s Turtle, Wood Turtle, Northern Map Turtle, Spotted Turtle, Eastern Musk Turtle (aka Stinkpot Turtle) and the Spiny Softshell Turtle. James Paterson, a research scientist with DUC, said that the largest threats to our turtles is loss of wetland habitat and vehicles. Many turtles are killed while trying to cross roadways, Paterson said.

The gravel along our roads is an ideal place for turtles to nest and lay eggs. Their nesting season is happening now, from May through July, so expect to see more turtles crossing and be mindful to steer clear of them.

However, Paterson said that if it is safe to do so, you can help a turtle cross the road. Be wary of large snapping turtles, as they might bite you, but smaller turtles can be picked up and placed safely on the roadside. Just be sure to bring them to where they were heading. Sometimes turtles are walking away from water, people assume they’re confused, and place them back on the water-side of the road.

But often, they are looking for drier, sunnier climes to nest in, so follow the turtle’s lead. Paterson also suggested you can use a floor mat from your vehicle to help a turtle cross if you don’t want to touch it. Let the turtle walk onto the mat, then simply drag it across the road or pick it up and move it with the turtle on board.

After handling a turtle be sure to wash your hands, or pump on some hand sanitizer until you can find a sink and soap. The DUC also suggests supporting efforts to conserve and restore wetland habitat near you. Also, leave nesting turtles alone and do not interfere with their eggs. It most of Canada, collecting turtle eggs is illegal.

If you’re boating near wetlands and shorelines, slow down so as not to disturb nesting turtles, and if you find an injured turtle, notify your local wildlife rehabilitation centre, DUC noted. Paterson has been researching turtles for over ten years, five of which for DUC. He’s based at DUC’s nation office just north of Winnipeg, Manitoba. He explained that despite kind intentions, it’s not recommended that people feed turtles.

“There’s lots of food for them in the wetlands, and if anything, you would probably risk giving them something unhealthy or putting something possibly invasive into waterways. I would recommend not feeding them,” he said. Everyone knows turtles are slow moving, and their development is also slow compared to other animals.

For example, a turtle often doesn’t enter adulthood and begin laying eggs until it’s 15 years old.

“That means they’re particularly vulnerable to dying at a young age,” Paterson said. Many die before reproducing. Racoons, foxes, wolves, skunks and other large predators also enjoy feeding on turtle eggs, which also keeps their numbers low. Paterson also mentioned a website called iNaturalist.

The site allows people to upload photos of any turtles they come across which helps create a database of sightings and track their movement. The site is not only for turtle sightings as naturalists upload species from all over the world.

“It’s a community science initiative,” Paterson said. “You just take a picture, and you don’t even need to know what species it is, as there’s a community of people that will help you identify it.





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