Conservation Sudbury Issues Flood Outlook for Wanapitei River, High Water Levels Expected for Next Couple of Weeks

Conservation Sudbury has issued a flood outlook for the Wanapitei River, stating that levels in the watershed will remain elevated for the next couple of weeks due to the "recording-breaking snowpack" this year. The high water levels are attributed to inflows from the uncontrolled northern parts of the watershed and the continued decrease in inflows daily. Residents are advised to be mindful of the high water levels and slippery banks, and to access the Water Data Portal for live information on water level trends.

In issuing a flood outlook for the Wanapitei River effective May 15 through May 22, Conservation Sudbury says levels in the Wanapitei River watershed will remain elevated for the next couple of weeks.

The culprit for the continued high water is the "recording-breaking snowpack" this year. Lake Wanapitei water levels remain above the maximum summer level, Conservation Sudbury added, and are within the flood allowance range as permitted by the Water Management Plan. Inflows to Lake Wanapitei from the uncontrolled northern parts of the watershed remain high but continue to decrease daily.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) continues to balance the release of water from the lake with the mitigation of flooding impacts to downstream areas. Both flow and water levels on the river, including along the low-lying area of Wanup and Riverbend Road, remain very high. Weather over the weekend is expected to be dry, however 10-25 mm of rain is forecast for Monday through Tuesday, which will result in increased local inflows from natural areas downstream of the lake.

Conservation Sudbury reminds the public to be mindful that water levels will remain high for a couple of weeks as water continues to discharge through the system. Safety around cold, fast-moving water and slippery banks is necessary. Residents are encouraged to access the Water Data Portal for live information on water level trends





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Wanapitei River Conservation Sudbury Snowpack High Water Levels Flood Outlook Water Management Plan Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Water Data Portal

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