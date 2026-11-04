Two Dead in B.C. Bear Attack; Officer Says Multiple Grizzlies May Be Involved

British Columbia conservation officers state that more than one grizzly bear may have been responsible for an attack in Bella Coola that killed a mother and her daughter. Authorities continue to search for the animals while offering updates to the local community and the victims' families.

BELLA COOLA - The Conservation Officer Service in British Columbia says more than one grizzly may have been involved in a bear attack that relatives say left a mother and daughter dead in Bella Coola along the province's central coast.

Investigation Into Grizzly Attack Fatalities

The service's Insp. Jeff Tyre says in a video message that the second body had been found in a search by RCMP and conservation officers on Tuesday afternoon that followed the discovery of the first set of remains a day earlier. He says it is not yet clear if more than one bear was involved. Any bears captured in the area will be assessed to determine their behavior and level of threat to the public.

Also read 1 dead, 1 missing in suspected bear attack near Bella Coola, B.C.

Family members of art therapist Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, had reported them missing on Sunday. The incident has sparked intense concern within the small coastal community. A fundraiser set up by relative Mary Melissa Smith says Reed was 20, with her whole life ahead of her. Balcarras leaves behind three young adult children, as well as a grandchild.

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Tyre says efforts to capture the bear or bears involved in the attack continue. He emphasized that any animals captured by the service will be killed in accordance with provincial guidelines to make sure the public is safe. The attack comes nearly a year after a grizzly attack on a group of 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area. That incident left one adult and three children badly hurt.

Community Safety Measures and Patrols

The animal involved in that previous attack last November was never captured, leaving many locals worried about the potential return of dangerous wildlife to the region. Tyre says officers are in regular contact with the Nuxalk Nation and the community in Bella Coola to provide updates. They are working closely with local stakeholders to manage the situation. People are urged to continue staying away from the west trail area of the Snootka trail system.

Authorities have increased patrols and are monitoring bear activity in the vicinity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.