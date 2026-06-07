Connor McDavid Wins Ted Lindsay Award for Record-Tying Fifth Time

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for a record-tying fifth time, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only two players to achieve this feat. McDavid's impressive season saw him become the third-fastest player to reach 1,200 points in NHL history and record his eighth season with at least 70 assists.

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for a record-tying fifth time. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during the third period of game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks on April 26 in Anaheim, California.

Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for a record-tying fifth time. The 29-year-old centre joined Wayne Gretzky as the only two players to ever win the award five times. McDavid became the third-fastest player to reach 1,200 points in NHL history with 784 games, behind only Gretzky (504 games) and Mario Lemieux (593 games).

He recorded his eighth season with at least 70 assists, tying Lemieux for the second-most 70-plus assist seasons after Gretzky (15 seasons). McDavid finished with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) and went on to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer for the sixth time, tying Gordie Howe and Lemieux for second-most wins behind Gretzky (10 wins)





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McDavid Wins Ted Lindsay Award for Fifth Time, Ties GretzkyConnor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has been awarded the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most valuable player as voted by his peers. This is his fifth win, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for the most in the award's history. McDavid's 138-point season, including 48 goals and 90 assists, marks his sixth consecutive 100-point season and third with 130+ points. Over his 11-year career, he has amassed 1,216 points, with multiple Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Conn Smythe trophies.

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