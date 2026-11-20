Connor McDavid was held without a point for the first time this season in the Oilers' 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay, ending his 23-game streak. Edmonton's six-game winning run also ended.

Connor McDavid's point streak is over at 23 games. The Edmonton Oilers star forward was held without a point for the first time this season during the team's 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa on Thursday night.

McDavid finished as a minus-1 with two shots on goal and one blocked shot in 22:57 of ice time in the defeat. The game was played Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. , and drew an Associated Press photo showing McDavid stealing the puck from Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak during the first period. Shakir Mukhamadullin had the lone Oilers goal, assisted by Ty Emberson and Vasily Podkolzin.

Also read Connor McDavid On Historic Pace As Edmonton Oilers Dominate NHL Standings

Lightning Defensive Effort Shuts Down McDavid

Tampa Bay limited Edmonton's high-powered attack and kept the league's top scorer off the scoresheet. I think it was a great effort from everyone in the room, Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said of shutting down McDavid. I thought we were committed to playing defence. He's a special, special player.

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It's a group effort. Obviously, he's very fast and very skilled and can do it all. I thought it was a great effort from everyone knowing when he's out there and just trying to play hard, Cirelli added. McDavid has 13 goals, 42 assists and 55 points this season in 24 games.

He remains the league leader in both assists and points despite the quiet night in Tampa. The 23-game streak was the longest in the NHL this season. Wayne Gretzky's 51-game point streak from the 1983-84 season remains the longest such streak in NHL history. Gretzky also had a 30-game streak during the 1982-83 campaign, while Mats Sundin had a 30-gamer of his own in 1992-93.

Oilers Streak Ends With Loss to Tampa Bay

McDavid's run now sits among the notable streaks in recent memory. The Oilers' loss snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped them to 17-4-3 on the season. Edmonton had been rolling before running into a committed Tampa Bay defensive effort. Edmonton will be back in action on Saturday in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

The Oilers will look to start a new streak and rebound from their first regulation loss in several weeks. The Lightning, meanwhile, celebrated a strong team defensive performance against one of the game's best players. McDavid remains the focal point of Edmonton's offense and the league's leading playmaker. With 55 points in 24 games, McDavid is on pace for another historic season.

His 42 assists lead all players, and his 13 goals have helped drive Edmonton's strong start. The Oilers sit at 17-4-3, one of the top records in the league. Their six-game win streak showed their depth and ability to win in different ways. Tampa Bay's win was built on defense and attention to detail.

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Cirelli credited the entire group for limiting McDavid's time and space throughout the night. McDavid's 23-game run will be remembered as one of the best streaks of the season. It ended in a game where the Lightning made him the primary focus of their defensive plan. Edmonton will now turn its attention to Carolina on Saturday.

Oilers Rebound Effort Awaits Next Opponent

The Oilers will try to get McDavid back on the scoresheet and return to the win column. For Tampa Bay, the victory was a signature defensive performance. The Lightning held one of the NHL's most explosive players without a point for the first time all season. McDavid finished the night with two shots on goal and one blocked shot.

He played 22:57, a typical heavy workload for the Oilers' captain. The loss dropped Edmonton to 17-4-3. The team remains among the league's best despite the defeat in Tampa. Gretzky's 51-game streak in 1983-84 still stands as the NHL record.

Gretzky's 30-game run in 1982-83 and Sundin's 30-game run in 1992-93 remain among the longest in league history. McDavid's 23-game streak is now part of that history. He will look to begin a new one when the Oilers visit the Hurricanes on Saturday.