Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues his historic start to the 2025-26 NHL season, leading his team to the top of the standings with unprecedented individual scoring prowess.

Connor McDavid has registered a point in every single game the Edmonton Oilers have played through a quarter of the 2025-26 NHL season. In 15 of those matches, he has recorded more than one point, establishing a rhythm that has propelled his franchise to the summit of the league standings. The 29-year-old superstar currently sits at 55 points through 23 games, a statistical output that places him on a trajectory to join an elite historical tier.

Historic Point Production Rivaling Gretzky

McDavid's current performance puts him in direct conversation with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, the only player in National Hockey League history to reach 200 points in a single season. While Gretzky achieved that feat more than 40 years ago during an era with different goaltending conditions, McDavid's modern consistency is drawing immediate reverence from peers and predecessors alike. The Oilers have won 17 of their 23 games this season, a strong win column that reflects the team's reliance on their captain's offensive dominance.

Also read Edmonton Oilers defeat Florida Panthers as Connor McDavid extends point streak to 23 games

New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer, who observed McDavid closely on Canada's staff at the 2 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, described the Oilers captain as a man on a mission. DeBoer noted a specific desperation level in McDavid's game right now, aimed at proving he is a winner. This intensity is particularly notable given that winning the Stanley Cup has eluded McDavid for more than a decade, despite leading the Oilers to the final in 2024 as playoff MVP and again in 2025.

Mike Babcock Coaching Influences McDavid Game

The Edmonton organization hired veteran coach Mike Babcock to help the team get over the hump in their playoff pursuits, and McDavid credits the new coaching structure for his current elevated production. McDavid admitted that having things so new on the roster has been fun and has shifted his focus from individual stats to system compliance. He explained that when the team wins games, individual achievements like his point streak become natural byproducts of great team play.

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Babcock has been impressed not by McDavid's traditional offensive creation, but by his adherence to defensive responsibilities. The coach stated he wants McDavid to stop on defense, forecheck in the right spots, track correctly, and slow opponents down as they come back. McDavid has embraced this role, describing it as diving into a new system and letting his own game become secondary to the team's success. This mental and physical shift appears to have rejuvenated a player who will turn 30 in January.

Teammates React To McDavid Unmatched Effort

Longtime running mate Leon Draisaitl called McDavid maybe the greatest player to ever play, a sentiment echoed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The two have been teammates for 12 seasons, and Nugent-Hopkins marveled at McDavid's ability to keep finding ways to raise his level. He stated that there is not much to say other than sitting back and enjoying the ride as McDavid continues to put on a show that leaves his veteran colleagues in awe.

Evan Bouchard, in his eighth season in Edmonton, emphasized that McDavid impresses every single time, whether in games or practices. Bouchard highlighted McDavid's backcheck and work ethic as evidence that he is the whole package. Kasperi Kapanen, a relative newcomer who joined during the 2024-25 season, noted that while McDavid has always been on a mission, the current level of productivity is something hockey has not seen in a long time.

First Round Exit Fuels Stanley Cup Motivation

Mattias Ekholm, an Oilers defenseman, suggested that losing in the first round last spring is fueling McDavid's current performance. Ekholm explained that getting stung in the opening round forces a reevaluation of strategies, and the extra rest over the summer helped physically and mentally. This desire to win the Stanley Cup is something Wayne Gretzky recognizes in his successor, describing McDavid's leadership as unmatched and essential for reaching the next level.

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Gretzky remarked that what McDavid is doing for his hockey team, the game, and the city of Edmonton is currently unmatched. He pointed out that McDavid wants the Cup desperately, which is exactly what a captain needs to lead the franchise forward. McDavid has already won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP three times and the Ted Lindsay Award as voted by his peers five times since being taken with the first pick in the 2015 draft.

The combination of a new coaching philosophy, a reinvigorated mindset following a playoff disappointment, and McDavid's innate talent is creating a unique situation in the 2025-26 NHL season. The Oilers' surge to the top of the standings is built on a foundation of McDavid's all-around game, which now includes the defensive discipline that Babcock demands. As the season progresses, the league watches to see if McDavid can translate this historic regular-season momentum into the ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, finally breaking his decade-long drought.